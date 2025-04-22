



For a long time Minneapolis Boys High School Hockey Coach Joe Dziedzic decreased after 13 years as the head coach of the Novas A Coöperative, who represents all seven of the public high schools in Minneapolis to accept the head coaching position in Breck.

It was a great run, but it just felt like the right time to take on a new challenge, said Dziedzic, who put together a record of 182-141-16 in Minneapolis and the team led to the class 1a State Tournament 2022. It's time to try something else. I go there to try to rebuild that program.

Between 1990 and 1994, Dziedzic played at the University of Minnesota as a bruises of 6-3, 225 pound left wing. He noted 33 goals and 38 assists in his Gophers career and then played professional hockey in the small competitions and two seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins from 1995 to 1997. He retired after a two-game Stint with the Phoenix Coyotes.

Dziedzic has never strayed from his minneapolis roots. He liked to remember many high school practices in the now closed Victory Memorial Ice Arena in North Minneapolis.

You could get a coke and a box with hot tamales for 50 cents, he said. I always made sure that I had two quarters with me.

Dziedzic, 53, admitted that leaving Minneapolis is difficult, but he is proud of his time there,

It is bittersweet, with a child from Minneapolis. It has a special meaning for me to give back to Minneapolis, he said. But it just feels like time to try something new.

Just like his father, Walt, and his sister, Kari, Joe Dziedzic went to Edison High School, where he played hockey and football. He was the Star Tribunes Football Metro Player of the Year in 1989 after a striking career as a running and Linebacker.

