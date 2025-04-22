Circle of entrepreneurs: Table tennis, WO, May 21, 2025, 5:30 PM





Buy tickets here: https://lu.ma/zuroy0rr ## about Entrepreneurial circle Entrepreneurial circle is not created by founders for a profit community initiative for founders. We organize regular social events where entrepreneurs can be connected in a relaxed setting and become friends with like -minded entrepreneurs to improve together. Our ticket costs are intended to cover the costs and refreshments for the evening, without generating a profit. Buy tickets here: https://lu.ma/zuroy0rr ## what to expect Participate in an informal evening of table tennis, conversation and authentic connection with fellow entrepreneurs who understand the unique journey of building something completely. Whether you are a table tennis pro or just learn the game, this meeting is about creating meaningful relationships in a relaxed environment.

This is not just the second meeting of our networking events Entrepreneurial circleA community where you can be yourself, share your experiences and build friendships with people who really 'understand' it. Light food and drinks are provided all evening.

This will be a friendly evening of Pingpong with prizes and getting to know people. ## Evening trunks 5:30 pm Table Tennis Basics Walk-through

6:00 pm Round-Robin matches start

19:00 Break and Mingle

7.30 pm final

20:00 We count the scores, the player with the most victories

Approval process of membership: This is only for entrepreneurs. We look at all applications carefully. If something comes out or if it seems that you only work to sell services, we can refuse your request. Buy tickets here: https://lu.ma/zuroy0rr ## Our community values Be here for friendship: This is a "no-pitch zone". Our events are strict for building relationships, not business opportunities. Feel free to discuss your business journey and challenges, but keep you from asking customers or services. We share contact information with attendees after the event, so that you can fully enter the evening without network pressure.

This is a “no-pitch zone”. Our events are strict for building relationships, not business opportunities. Feel free to discuss your business journey and challenges, but keep you from asking customers or services. We share contact information with attendees after the event, so that you can fully enter the evening without network pressure. Being hospitable: Please make an attempt to be included and friendly. When you see new people, try to introduce yourself and make them feel welcome. It would be a matter of time before we know each other better.

