Star-Bezawed Veld, team format announced for Creator Classic at Philly Cricket presented by YouTube

Philadelphia Fan favorite makers of Golf content are ready to go for the Creator Classic at Philly Cricket presented by YouTubeThe second of three in the season-hose Creator Classic series presented by YouTube that started in March in TPC Sawgrass. The team event, open for Truist Championship Wednesday TicketPloders, is broadcast on the PGA Tours YouTube channel and various other media platforms. The nine-hole competition will start in the afternoon of Wednesday 7 May in the Cricket Clubs Wissahickon course of Philadelphia before the game starts the next day at the Truist Championship.

On the eve of the Truist Championship, eight of the most prominent golf makers will collaborate with four well -known YouTube makers to follow the Wissahickon course with the same course conditions as the pros to compete for the Creator Classic at Philly Cricket title. The tournament will consist of four teams with three people, each with one YouTube maker and two golf makers, who compete at NRS. 10-17 in an alternative shot, gross score format. After the game, the two top teams will continue to the Par-4 18th Hole for a sudden death play-off. Groups and Tee Times are announced the day before the event.

The field includes Matthew Nadeshot Hedge, eight times Call of Duty world champion and founder of Esports Organization 100 thieves; Technology -influencer Marques Brownlee AKA MKBHD who has previously Detailed PGA Tour Tech For his subscribers; Tyler Toney van Guy perfectwho makes his return to the series after he appears in the inaugural event in Atlanta; and Josh Richards van de BFFS Podcast.

Working together with the YouTube makers are three makers of golf content who return from the original event Paige Spiranac, plus Good good golf Brad Dalke and Sean Walsh Plus new participants Sabrina Andolpho van van Golf Girl GamesErik Anders Lang of Random golf clubClaire Hogle, Josh Kelley aka @holein1trickshots and Matt Scharff van Good Golf. Coordinate on Monday 28 April to the digital series “Dan On Golf” by Golf Journalist Dan Rapaport, where team captains and their squadrons will be unveiled prior to the long -awaited confrontation.

We are delighted to reveal the following iteration in the Creator Classic series presented by YouTube, who this time welcomes prominent YouTube personalities in various genres in the ropes together with the golf makers who got to know our fans, said Chris Wandell, PGA Tour Senior Vice President, Media. The series continues to attract a diverse range of fans to the PGA Tour platform, based on the overcrowded galleries at TPC Sawgrass and the audience involved that watched online, and we would like to see that it is growing in the Philadelphia Cricket Club.

Similar to the Creator Classic at TPC SawgrassThe competition is streamed live via the PGA Tours YouTube channel and ESPN+, Peacock and the PGA Tour Channel on Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Prime Video, Fire TV, Tubi, Xumo Play and LG channels. On all social platforms, the Creator Classic reached 55 million users at TPC Sawgrass, with 90 million total impressions, including 16 million video gates.

The Creator Classic at Philly Cricket is produced to the quality of a premium broadcast, with live shotlink powered by CDW score/data, Trackman Shot Tracing including tracing via drones and rich graphic images on the screen. Pro Shop Studios, the Entertainment Division of Pro Shop and Production Company behind the Netflix hits series Full Swing and Happy Gilmore 2, will work with PGA Tour Studios to run production on the ground and broadcast.

The Creator Classic series is about shining an spotlight on dynamic makers and their related personalities are more than witnesses of golf shots or success of world class on the track, said Chad Mumm, co-founder of Pro Shop. While we introduce new YouTube makers and their respective fans in the world of professional wave, building a team event that welcomes an even more diverse range of skills, was the natural next step in the series return.

For those who are the excitement of the Creator Classic at Philly Cricket Fans are personally encouraged to buy a Wednesday ground ticket at the Truist championship.

The field and competition format for the last event in the Creator Classic Series presented by YouTube, which will be disputed on the Tour Championship in East Lake Golf Club, will be announced at a later date.

For more information about the Creator Classic at Philly CricketGo to Truistchampionship.com/creator-classic