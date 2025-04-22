



This Tuesday, 22 professional table tennis players launched a brand new association to defend their Intrs. Names “United Table Tennis Players”, this new organization can be a way to compensate for the power of the cases that the world circuit of table tennis have. It comes four months after the crisis that Bouthe was in the middle at the end of 2024. Professional table tennis players take matters into their own hands. Through a communication published on Tuesday, 22 players announced the station of a new association that calls “United Table Tennis Players” (UTTP) to detect their ingrobes. The UTTP will try to make players heard, in the light of the cases that go on global table tennis. The goal is to “promote their intruder”, while “supporting the sustainable growth of table tennis”. 22 Founders are the initiative of this new MME association if the names have still not fled. The only information that these players announced is that twelve of them is in the world top 20. Les Frres Lebrun or Simon Gauzy shared the publication on their Instagram account. A pendulum that doesn't go out yesterday At the end of Anne Dernire, the world of table tennis was tied up by the decision of the last two Olympic champions, fan Zhendong and Chen Meng, withdrawing from the worldwide circuit for Regles that they considered snaring. The World Table Table (WTT) had DCID to increase the fines of “non-participation” to the pables from 2025. The World Table Tennis Body then published a communication without profession, reminding that this regles had long existed. Every player who would participate in a non -wtt vnee during a WTT vnee from which he withdrew into a fine. French players were also Mont Au Crneau by saying the two Chinese Athltes. “DCLAUTION does not accept. Non -Center to bring in the facts without any change, so what you are doing. We lose sports icons cause this 'regles'. You cannot ignore the fact that the Ponts does not have. The time has come for a real change,” said Simon Gauzy with the approval of the Lebrun Frres. The UTTP a DJ CIBL Five priorities such as the “Promotion of the Welcome to the Players”, “The rehabilitation of the standards of Theical and the Integrito”, or “Protection of Athltes against abuse and discrimination”. All these actions will be coordinated for the time being by the former coach and former composition director Georg Silberschmidt.

