Michigan Football Spring Game Final Thoughts: Breakout Star, a mild care and more

Ann Arbor, Mich. Here are some last thoughts about the Spring Game of Michigans, starting with the Breakout star who saw everyone coming

1. Jalen Hoffman? Okay, I didn't see it coming. However, I have project Hoffman to make Michigans 105-man selection before the spring practice, mainly because of his versatility as a tight end and a backup to fullback Max Bredeson.

The only thing Hoffman did was catch seven passes for 148 Yards, including an 88-Yard Touchdown from Bryce Underwood during the last game. Hoffman, who came to Michigan as a desired walk-on from Lake Braddock, Va., Made a strong thing that he hears on the Roster, even with seven other tight ends on the stock exchange.

I just try to do everything I can do, Hoffman said. I can play fullback and end. I just try to improve that and have a place where I don't have to get out of the game because I can't perform routes or I can't block.

Because of my mathematics, Michigan had a handful of places available for desired walk-ons that were on its way in the spring. Since then, several extra places have been opened due to a flurry of transfers last week. With most starters after the first quarter, the spring match was a chance for players near the Cutline to solidify their spots.

Bredeson is going to get the most snaps on fullback and H-back, but Hoffman showed its value as a backup and a potential replacement for Bredeson next season.

We have a deep sleek end room, Hoffman said. Every day it is a fight to perform a role for yourself.

2. A few players whose stock rises: Edge Dominic Nichols, Linebacker Cole Sullivan, cornerback Jeremiah Lowe and broad receiver Channing Goodwin.

Nichols had one of the most impressive defensive repetitions of the day and went around Andrew Babalola for a bag of Jadyn Davis. Sullivan was pretty in the back field and once stood on the edge on the edge, which was an interesting wrinkle. Lowe had two interceptions and could be ready to go on the depth card after the departure of Jaden McBurrows.

As far as Goodwin is concerned, Underwood aimed him nine times, the most broad receiver. It only produced three receptions, but they were close to connecting a few other times, once on a deep shot when Goodwin opened wide in the end zone. Goodwin wears Nr. 14, the same number of novel Wilson was wearing and the physical resemblance is hard to miss. In a team that needs broad recipients to act, Goodwin showed some encouraging signs.

3. Micah Kaapana and Bryson Kuzdzal were the primary run for their respective teams, in which Kaapana wears 34 yards on 15 and Kuzdzal hurried 14 times for 105 yards. A few hours after the game, Michigan Umass Transfer CJ Hester signed, a clear indication that the Wolverines were completely satisfied with their declining depth. On Monday, Michigan added another run in Princeton Transfer John Volker, who had an average of 5.8 yards per Carry last season. Now that Benjamin Hall enters the portal last week, Hester and Volker have to fight for the number 3 that runs back in the preseason camp.

Hesters Two best matches last season came against SEC opponents: 74 Yards and a touchdown on 15 Carry's against Georgia and 62 Yards on 13 wears against the state of Mississippi. He is cut from the same cloth as Jordan Marshall and Justice Haynes as a compact back that can run through contact on 5 feet 11 and 190 pounds. Volker gives Michigan a North-South Lower with strength (6-foot and 215 pounds). Whatever mistakes Michigan has in the attack, the Wolverines are built to wear people with the running game, and these two signing sessions reinforce that idea.

Well must see if adding Hester and Volker has a wrinkle effect for other players on the Roster. With three transfers and two first -year students, Michigans will seem much different than a year ago, when Tony Alford mainly worked with running backs that he inherited.

4. If Michigan adds another player of the portal, offensive Tackle should be a priority. The Wolverines were more or less locked up from the spring with three attacking line starters: Giovanni El-Hadi at the left guard, Greg Crippen in the middle and Andrew Sprague in the right tackle. Evan Link is the leader in the clubhouse near Left Tackle, but he did not necessarily ran away with the job.

Michigan has three solid contenders for two places in link, Cal Poly Transfer Brady Norton and third -year player Nathan Efobi, Plus Ferris State Transfer Lawrence Hattar, who arrives in the summer. Babalola, a first -year student of five stars and the top choice in the spring game, was also able to play in that group, although he had a number of typical first -year hiccups while he started for the mait team at Left Tackle. Even without much Blitzing, the defense was able to generate a lot of pressure on the quarterbacks, and that must be a least concern to go into the summer.

5. Saturday was a tough day before Davis, the Redshirt first -year Quarterback that competes with Underwood for the runway. He finished 6 for 17 and threw two interceptions. A few nice moments were buried there, including a completion of Donaven McCulley and a deep shot that threw his wide recipients of his broad recipients. After looking for Davis for longer, it was easier to see why Michigan hesitated to throw him in the fire last season, even with the Quarterback position in disorder.

If Davis had not received the Five Star label early in his career in high school, it would be easier to consider him a development perspective whose best football can be two or three years later. At this point that is probably the most accurate assessment. As long as he likes the development he gets at Michigan, there is no reason to get Antsy for a change of environment.

Every day he got better, said coach Sherrone Moore. Bryce made him better and he made Bryce better. That was cool to view in the spring.

6. Presented with minimal comments: Dillon Tatum, an experienced cornerback that appeared in three seasons in Michigan State in 22 games, announced plans to enter the transfer portal on Monday. Tatum played at West Bloomfield High School, the school that Donovan Edwards and Makari Paige produced and has many in-state connections.

Tatum started eight games in 2023 before it missed the majority of last season with an injury. Whether it is Tatum or someone else, Michigan would benefit from adding another experienced DB that can play cornerback or nickel. Shamari Earls becomes an excellent player, but he is still learning. It is difficult to know what to expect from Jyaire Hill, and adding another veteran would be reassuring.

7. But Michigan must be happy with what it saw by TJ Metcalf and Tevis Metcalf, the brothers who switched from Arkansas. Now that Brandyn Hillman came up as a potential starter next to Rod Moore at Safety, TJ Metcalf was finally able to play nickel, although he saw time for high safety in the spring game. Tevis is a year younger and did not have much production on film, but his interception by Underwood was another example of the playing capacity that Michigan saw of him this spring. If I currently project the two-deep, ID would have both Metcalf Brothers on something.

8. In the news that everyone was waiting for, Michigan landed his Punter in Missouri Transfer Luke Bauer, who had an average of 41.8 yards per attempt with 13 points in the 20 last season. With Tommy Doman who switched to Florida, Michigan had a tight end Marlin Klein in the spring backwards Punter Hudson Hollenbeck. Hollenbeck had a solid show in the Reliaquest Bowl, but it seemed probably that Michigan would try to add an experienced punt during the Spring Portal window. Bauer, a sixth -year student student, fits.

Punting was hardly the biggest care of Michigans last year, but it made a secret contribution to the Wolverines wrestings early in the season. The attack went a lot three and Michigan gave away recruiting in special teams that brought the defense into harder positions. If Bauer can correct that, it can help the defense improve his figures from the first part of last season.

9. Given the interchangeable grilles, it is best not to read too much in the outcome of a spring game. We have not seen much of McCulley, Marshall or Haynes, although we saw enough to confirm that they will be three of Michigan's most important players. As you would expect, there was not much consistency from the attacking lines of the patchwork. Even if the scrimmage was not fully indicative of Michigans' offensive potential, it is fair to say that the defense of Michigans at this stage of the low season is considerably deeper and more advanced.

It was nice to view the competitive nature of both parties, Moore said. It is the attack to the next level. The defense usually loves the attack, only in general, but they have taken the steps needed to be an explosive attack.

10. A final thought at Underwood, whose first performance in a uniform by Michigan everyone who wanted more and expected. Underwood had several beautiful plays that did not appear in the box score, including a well -placed rear shoulder throw to Jamar Browder who probably should have been a touchdown. He was a fearless passer -by in high school, willing to challenge the coverage and squeeze the ball into tight windows. He still comes out with which he can get away against DBS from College, and his timing and footwork are always synchronous. One thing he showed this spring, being overburdening talent, was a capacity to lead the team. That is not a fact for a 17-year-old first-year student, and it is another reason to believe that he is ready to be Michigans who start Quarterback.

With a man who is so strongly arranged and highly recommended, it is easy for many boys to bend down and does not want to be part of the team, Moore said. They just embraced him as if they hug everyone and he embraced the team.

(Photo by Bryson Kuzdzal: Mike Mulholland /Getty Images for Onit)