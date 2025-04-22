Seven Pepperdine men's tennis players earn All-WCC prizes

South San Francisco, Calif. For the first time in program history, seven members of the No. 25 Pepperdine Men's Tennis Team deserved All-West Coast Conference Awards, the competition announced on Tuesday.

The seven All-WCC selections of Pepperdine led all teams in the competition and established a new program record (the previous one was six, which Pepperdine did in nine different seasons). Edward Winter And Maxi Homberg made the first team in singles, Linus Carlsson Halldin And Lasse Pokerner made the second team, plus David Fix And Aleksa Pisaric were honorable mention elections. Edward and Hugh winter The first team All-WCC Doubles Honors took home, plus the team of Carlsson Halldin and Homberg were Honores of the second team.

All-WCC earn first team awards for the second consecutive season, Edward Winter Enjoyed the best season of his university career in 2025. The Australian second -year student led the waves with 14 double match victories all on top of the Singles Line -up and five victories on ranked opponents. De Winter went on a win of eight games in March, including big wins at no. 1 Michael Zheng and two top-50 players. In the WCC game, the onetimewcc-first year student of the year went 4-1 and all his victories were in straight sets.

Make the All-WCC singles first team for the first time in his career, Maxi Homberg Finished the regular season with six dual-match victories while you usually played in second position. The Junior of Freising achieved ITA All-American Honors earlier this season and has 14 victories in general this season. Homberg was arranged in 32nd place in the ITA Singles ranking and gives the waves two NCAA singles qualifications in the line-up for the first time since 2013. This is the second All-Conference Singles prize of Homberg of his career.

Senior captain Linus Carlsson Halldin Made the All-WCC singles second team after he had submitted third place in the Singles ladder of the Waves this year. Carlsson Halldin has been a link throughout the season and achieved the Top-25 victories over Columbia, UCLA and Arizona State, while also placing two victories on opponents of Singles. This season he has an overall record of 16-13 singles and his 16 wins lead the team. This is the second All-Conference Singles Award by Carlsson Halldin; He was an honorable reporting selection last year.

First -year Lasse Pokerner Also made the All-WCC singles second team to go 4-1 in conference game after this season. The highly promoted Recruit from Germany played everywhere, from the second to fifth positions in the Line -up of Pepperdine Singles and wrapped the regular season by winning eight of his last 10 games. This year Pokerner has a record of 13-6 and his 13 dual-match victories are in second place Edward Winter .

Co -first -year student David Fix And Aleksa Pisaric The name of the honorable mention Singles Selections were also mentioned after strengthening the lower half of the Pepperdine arrangement. Fix was a perfect 3-0 in WCC game while playing the fourth to the sixth positions. All his WCC victories were in straight sets. Ranked in sixth place in the ITA rankings of the ITA newcomer preseason, Fix went 11-6 in the game with two games and bears a win of four games in this weekend's WCC championships.

Pisaric was one of the four waves that went 4-1 in competition game while he played everywhere, from the third to fifth singles positions. From the beginning, the Serbian was not afraid of the moment: he took the upset victory of Pepperdine at no. 9 Texas A&M, opened at the end of March on a win of four games during the UTR Sports Collegiate Championships on the BNP Paribas, plus he fought back to win four three-set matches this year. He has a record of 10-8 in the game with double match.

Pepperdine also had two double teams won All-Conference Awards. Leading of the Pepperdine Doubles -Line -Up In their first season, College Tennis play together, Edward and Hugh winter All WCC First Team selections were after winning five double games this spring. Three of the five wins of the Winter Brothers were against nationally arranged opponents, and the winters helped the double points against Columbia, Middle Tennessee State and UC Santa Barbara.

Veterans Linus Carlsson Halldin And Maxi Homberg Also made the All-WCC double team after 11-6 in the game with two games. The duo booked 10 victories in second position, was unbeaten in the WCC game and also achieved a top 20 victory against Mississippi State during the ITA Kickoff weekend. This is the first victory of the duo as a team.

The waves go to the south to San Diego for the WCC championships, held in the Aztec Tennis Center on 25-26 April. All relevant information can be found on the planning page of the Herentennisteam on PepperineWaves.com.