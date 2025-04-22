Salt Lake City Utah Hockey Club -President Chris Armstrong knew that the news would not be welcomed.

“I am unable to give you a lot of update about the naming of the team today,” he said during his media availability at the end of the season. “I know that a subject is of great importance. If you want to leave”

A few reporters played along, as if they were about to stand on, but there was at least a small update of Armstrong.

“We are absolutely in the house and on the way to announce that I can say here in the coming months, but not much more,” he said.

So the secret will continue for the time being. It has long been speculated that the official name would fall around the NHL concept on 27 June, which fits in with the “coming months” of Armstrong.

But where is the team there?

The team has applied for a trademark application extensions for the three name finalists Utah Hockey Club, Utah Mammoth and Utah Outlaws and an important date is approaching.

May 5 is the response period for both the Utah Hockey Club and Utah Mammoth trademark applications, and those answers or lack thereof may show where the team is going.

However, the team also has the applications for Utah Yetis, Utah Mountainers, Utah Caribou, and much more that appeared in the original vote, so it seems that the organization is trying to prevent the name being revealed through the office of the trademark. Or maybe it just wants to keep options open.

But what do the players want? If they have opinions about this, they keep them close to the chest.

“I mean, I am good with anything, as long as we win,” said defender Sean Durzi. “It will be fun. Everyone is so distracted by the push here that you lose sight of almost all that stuff. But I think we are sitting here now, we can talk about it. That will be nice.”

His teammates were reluctant in the same way.

“I had a few votes, yes,” Vooruit Kevin Stenlund replied when he was asked if he had voted. “I demolished them in it.”

Corder Jack McBain said he would “be happy whatever it is”, and Vooruit Barrett Hayton said it was fun for the fan base to have the mood.

Only forward Logan Cooley offered a bit what he prefers.

“I mean, they all sound great,” Cooley said. “To be honest, I also love the Utah Hockey Club. But I am sure it will be great, and I am sure the fans will love it.”

The naming of the team and all branding that goes with it is only part of what will be a busy summer for the business side of the hockey club. The team will end the construction of its new practice facility in Sandy and the renovations of Delta Center have started this week.

“The work has already started for this season outside season, and it will continue to our first home game for the preseason,” said Armstrong about the extensive renovation project

So what is the plan? Armstrong said that a more detailed update is on the road, but for now we know that the renovation will overstrain the next three offseasons. The focus this summer will be on refurbishing the lower bowl of the arena.

The Delta Center card of the Utah Hockey Club Season-ticket Renewal-E-mail. (Photo: Utah Hockey Club)

Utah Hockey Club Season-ticket Holders received some hints of what things will look like via a renewal email that was sent earlier this month. The e -mail contained a map of the layout of the Delta center for next season.

It includes complete seats behind every goal, which was limited to seats with one goal or club only during the inaugural season. It also shows changes in other sections to help with sight lines and to repair the uncomfortable fit of the ice rink in the bowl.

“There is a lot of work to be done in the following different summers to optimize the building for hockey, to tackle all the partial view of the building, and I have absolutely faith in the plan,” said Armstrong. “When it is all said and done, we have one of the best buildings, not only for basketball, but also for hockey in the world.”