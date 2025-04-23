Sports
Warmen recognizes Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana as the best in Cricket
By Shah Faisal
Jasprit Bumrah: Leading cricket player in men's cricket
Described by Warmdens editor Lawrence Booth, since simply the Star of the Year, Jasprit Bumrahs 2024 was the stuff of legends. The Indian tempo spearhead became the first bowler in the test history that 200 Wickets claimed at an average of less than 20, an unprecedented performance that rewrites the benchmarks for greatness in the longest format.
Bumrah's 71 test wickets on an amazing average below 15 are a master class in consistency, skill and endurance. But perhaps his determining moment came during the Border-Gavaskar trophy in Australia, where he held the Indian bowling attack on his own and picked up 32 wickets at just 13.06.
In Cricket with Witte Ball he was even more enchanting. In the T20 World Cup, Caribbean and USA Bumrah changed the direction of the competitions in Crunch moments, from Rizwan to Jansen and from Bowling Babar to pressing the final. His presence on the field has become synonymous with reliability and sparkle and deserves his legitimate place for recognition as the best in the world.
Smriti Mandhana: Warmen Leading Women Cricker
In Ladies Cricket, Smriti Mandhana produced a year from extraordinary achievement, which Warmdens became for the cricket player for women in the world before 2024. The stylish left -handed was a photo of elegance and aggression, and scored 1,659 points about all the sizes that were the highest by every woman in a calendar year of international jacket.
Mandhanas year was characterized by four ODI lions, which put a new benchmark for consistency and dominance at the top of the order. Her ability to adapt to formats of the explosive nature of T20s to the calmness needed in tests shows her as a complete batter. Her second test century, a commander 149 against South Africa, came in a thunderous Tien-Wicket victory for India in June, which also underlined its growing influence in the Red-Ball game.
In addition to figures, the impact of Mandhanas is also deep cultural. She is an icon for the next generation of Indian cricketers that embodies the progress of ladies cricket in India. With every coverage and fearless innings, she continues to inspire a movement that is now competing for men's cricket in the country.
Mitchell Santner The Showman of Absolute Control (Best Performance of the Year)
While all the greatness of India in both white and red-ball cricket prices, there is one cricket player that she threw in a shameful criticism in Testcricket. His match-winning performance (13/157) against India in the second test in Pune laid the foundation of a series hitewash that this Indian team could never have dreamed, even in their most anxious fantasagoria. Santner, normally a specialist in White-Ball, delivered a head-spinning performance in tests against India to mark a series victory by New Zealand.
Nicholas Pooran (the leading T20 seizure in the world)
With his enchanting style and his destructive charisma against spinners, Pooran is really mentioned as the T20 executor of the year 2024. It is not necessary to mention statistics when it comes to Nicholas Pooran; His style is above all, and when he scores, he scores them in Box Office style. He broke hell on bowlers in ICL T20 and in the hundred last year. This is only the first time that he received such recognition; A lot will wait for him in the coming years because his bat has not yet cooled down.
