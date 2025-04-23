2025 West Coast Conference Ladies Tennis Tournament Preview





San Diego, California – The 2025West Coast Conference Womens Tennis Tournamentis Set for 24-26 April in San Diego, California, in Aztec Tennis Center on the San Diego State campus. ThreewCC programs are in the WCC Women's Tennis Tournament in the top 55 of the ITA ranking. No. 27pepperdine shared the regular seasonal title with No. 48SAN Diego. Washington State checks in at no. 54. The waves also go as the best seed in the tournament because of their ITA ranking list, but the Toreros go with confidence in the tournament after turning the waves during the regular season. The Toreros will be the number 2 seed and the cougars the number 3 seed. The WCC offers live scoring and a live stream of the event on the central page WCC Women's Tennis Tournament. The complete bracket and the schedule are also on the Central Tourment Central page. The lower three seeds in the six-team tournament are no. 4 Seed LMU, no. 5 Seed Gonzagaand No. 6 Seed Portland. The tournament starts on Thursday with the lions opposite the Bulldogs and the cougars with which the pilots are confronted at 10 am. In the ITA Singles ranking list, Savannah Broadus of Pepperdine Nr. 17 and Kailey Evans in San Diego checks in No. 35. In Dubbel, the conference has three double tandems in the top 55 in the nation of the No. 49evans and Maxine van Washington. Las Heras. Last season, Pepperdine won his 10th consecutive WCC Tennis Tournament Championship and defeated San Diego in the champion match. The waves have won 32 of the last 35Wcc's Tennis Tournament titles.

