Sports
Rick Westhead: jury selected at Hockey Trial in London
A jury of 11 women and three men will hear evidence in the event of five former members of Canadas 2018 World Junior Hockey Team accused of sexual violence in the coming two months.
The jury was decided when the first day of the case ended in London on Tuesday, a day that all five defendants first saw together in court.
Michael McLeod, Alex Forenton, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote and Carter Hart all do not argue guilty of abusing a woman mentioned in judicial documents.
The players, all of whom wore dark suits, arrived in court separately. Jury selection started at around 11 am et in a courtroom that was full with the families and friends and members of the media of the players.
The players are accused of sexual abuse of EM in June 2018 in a hotel in London after a hockey canada golf and gala event. McLeod is confronted with a second indictment for sexual violence as a party in the violation.
If they are convicted, the players are up to 10 years in prison. The test is planned to take eight weeks.
After the hearing on Tuesday started, lawyers put a list together with potential witnesses in the case.
That list Includes Friends of Em, Lawyers From Henin Hutchison Robitaille The Toronto Law Firm Hired In June 2018 by Hockey Canada to Investigate the Alleged Sexual Assault and a Number of Other Members of the 2018 Team, Sam Maxime Comtois, Boris Katchouk, Brett Howden, Jonah Gadjovich, Dante Fabbro, Tyler Steenbergen, Conor Timmins, Jake Bean and Cale Makar.
Justice Maria Carroccia, a judge who usually hears cases in Windsor, ont., The court said she wants to ensure that jury members have no connections with witnesses.
Justice Carroccia said she would call 14 jury members 12, whose fate of the five co -suspects and two alternative jury members will consider and decide. The judge said that jury members in the case will be paid $ 150 a day for the duration of the trial, and she said that jury member is one of the most important services that Canadian citizens can be called to perform.
You are asked to drop what you do in your daily life and to serve as a jury member, said Justice Carroccia. It almost always entails some personal hardships and discomfort at the same time, those 14 people will have a challenging and rewarding experience, one that you will never forget. “
The five co -suspects were then formal, heard the charges against them and did not argue.
Justice Carroccia asked jury members to advise her on whether they have followed news reports about this case and formed an opinion that cannot be changed. She also asked jury members to tell her if they or someone they know have been a victim of sexual violence and whether they have a prejudice about the behavior of hockey players.
Justice Carroccia urged jury members to look no news about the case.
If you are looking for your own information, the results can be the most unfortunate, she said. Maybe I should explain a mistrial …
On Wednesday, public prosecutors will present their case to the jury and then start to call witnesses.
