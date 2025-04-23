



Bethlehem, Pa. The army West Point Womens Tennis Team earned the top seeds in the Patriot League tennis championship Patriot League, when the official schedule and the seeds were announced on Tuesday by the League Office. The Patriot League championship Patriot League is held in the JW Abrahamson Tennis Courts in Colgate in Hamilton, NYGegining Thursday 24 April 24 and conclude on Sunday 27 April. In the case of bad weather, the championship is moved to Drumlins Country Club in Syracuse, NY The tournament starts on Thursday afternoon with a first round matchup of no. 8 Lafayette and no. 9 Holy Cross from 3 p.m. The quarterfinals start on Friday with matches that start at 9.00 am Top Seeded Army West Point will compete against the winner of No.8 Lafayette and No. 9 Holy Cross. No. 4 Lehigh will take on nr. 5 Buckknell at 10:45 am, with no. 3 Navy set up to no. 6 Loyola Maryland at 1:15 pm to end the quarterfinals, no. 2 Boston University plays no. 7 Loyola Maryland at 3.45 pm The semi -final matches will be held at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday 26 April with the champion competition schedule for Sunday 27 April at 12.00. For more information, visit the Patriot League Womens Tennis Championship page 2025 that byclicking here. 2025 Patriot League Ladies Tennis Championship Seedsings 1. Army West Point

2. Boston University

3. Navy

4. Lehigh

5. Buckknell

6. Loyola Maryland

7. Colgate

8. Lafayette

9. Holy Cross 2025 Patriot League Ladies Tennis Championship schedule

Thursday 24 April first round No. 8 Lafayettevs. No. 9 Holy Cross | 3 pm Friday 25 April quarterfinals No. 1 Army West Pointvs. No. 8/9 Seed | 9 hours

No. 4 Lehigh vs. No. 5 Buckknell | 10:45 am

No. 3 Navy vs. No. 6 Loyola Maryland | 1:15 pm

No. 2 Boston University vs. No. 7 Colgate | 3.45 pm Saturday 26 April semi -final No. 1/8/9 Seed versus No. 4/5 Seed | 10 hours

No. 2/7 SEEDVS. No. 3/6 Seed | 2 p.m. Sunday, April 27 Championship Winner of semi -final 1 versus winner of semi -final 2 | Noon About the Patriot League The Patriot Leagueis in its fourth decade of academic and athletic performance, which constantly demonstrating that student athletes can excel in both academics and athletics without sacrificing high standards. The athletic success of the Patriot Lagues is achieved, while its affiliated institutions are committed to the establishment principle of allowing and graduating student athletes who are academically representative of their class. Participation in athletics at Patriot League institutions is seen as an important part of well-completed education.

