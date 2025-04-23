Former Australian Testiger Ian Chappell has tribute to the former opener Keith Stackpole, who died on Tuesday at the age of 84.

Stackpole played 43 tests for Australia between 1966 and 1974. He armed 2807 runs on an average of 37.42, including seven centuries.

During the 1972 Ashes tour, he was vice-captain under Chappell and was at the top of the list of Run scorers with 485 opening the batting.

Read more: Ferrari -Baas unleashes Hamilton -form claims

Read more: Big problems 'in Limbo' Matildas Face before the big tournament

Read more: Star from surfing in scary clocks beach scenes

Chappell remembered 'Stacky' as the best vice-captain he ever had.

The former test captain said that the Wide World of Sports Stackpole would often notice things before he did, and would quietly sort them before it reached him.

Keith Stackpole hits a ball from John Snow to the border for four points in the first Ashes test in Old Trafford in 1972. Getty

“He was a great help for me in many ways in which people don't see … things that you couldn't necessarily do as a captain, he would just do them calmly,” said Chappell.

“He would never ask, but I was very happy to know if something had to be done, Stacky was there to do it.

“I remember that we played in the third test against England in the third test against England in 1972. We had two slipped … Stacky quietly said to me:” I think we need a third slip here “.

“I thought about it, I put a third slip in it and three or four balls later the third slip got a catch.

“Such things that the vice captain did, and people would not notice it.”

Chappell said that the news about the death of Stackpole, delivered by his son Peter, had come like a shock.

Chappell himself had only spoken to Stackpole this week. He revealed that his wife Pat had fought against her own health fights and Stackpole was in a good mood after she returned home.

“She enjoyed being at home and was enormously improved,” said Chappell. “When the phone rang and I saw Peter Stackpole's name, I thought:” Oh shit, something happened to Pat “. That Keith was the last thing I expected.

“Stacky was a strong, strong person, not just with our cricketers, but with his family. He will be missed badly.”

Former Sydney Morning Herald Columnist Paul Sheehan once described Stackpole as the Yin to Chappell's Yang on the field.

Ian Chappell has remembered Keith Stackpole as the best vice-captain he has ever had. Getty

“(Sheehan) was probably a little better trained than me, so I never thought of Yin and Yang,” he said.

“We were somewhat different in some ways, but I think we were very similar in many other ways.

“Whatever term you want to put on it, Stacky was just a great vice-captain, and for me that is the only thing that mattered.”

After his retirement of Cricket, Stackpole enjoyed a career in the media, including a stint as a cricket commentator for the ABC. He also worked closely with Cricket Victoria and supervised various stars, including Dean Jones and Brad Hodge.

Chappell said that a sign of the man was his annual reunioniners in Melbourne. During the Boxing Day, Stackpole would organize a dinner for his former teammates, colleagues and media colleagues. Chappell said the dinners were a highlight of the Melbourne test week.

The news was broken by veteran cricket writer Jon Anderson on 3AW breakfast. Anderson spent time as Ghostpole's Ghostpole.

“Keith Stackpole was described by Rodney Hogg last night as the godfather of Victorian cricket,” Anderson said.

“To his wife Pat and children, Peter, Tony and Angela, genuine condolences.”

Stackpole at an ICC event in 2005. Getty

In remembering Stackpole as an aggressive opening seizure, Chappell shared a story from the fourth test of Australia against West India in Georgetown in 1973.

The Aussies were set at 135 to win on a flat deck with a Windies attack that although not yet the powerhouse would continue to be, was still Feisty.

“It is not the easiest for a cricket team to chase a low total for some reason – it should be easy, but it is not,” Chappell said.

“One of the things that I was always important was to get the target fairly quickly. Don't hang around.

“Stacky and (Ian Redpath) open the batting … in the first, Stacky charges their opening bowler Vanburn holder and hit him four over his head. Then he did it again.”

Included to arrive at the first drop, Chappell was filled in the pavilion filled. He said that looking at Stackpole Charge Holder let him shake in his boots while he prepared for what would certainly lead to a barrage of short bowling when he came to the fold.

Fortunately, the two openers have chased the target without losing a wicket.

“I wanted to annoy a little stacky. When he comes in, I said:” Listen your fat bastard … Why did you go inside and charge the opening leg and hit him back over his head? What do you think that does for me? “.

“Typically stacky, he said,” Oh, you have to let them know who is in charge. “

“That is Stacky. That was a very important part of his batting. He was always someone at the top of our order who let the opposition know who was in charge, what the rest of us helped a lot.”

Cricket Australia chairman Mike Baird said that Stackpole “was one of the big contributors to the game of Cricket”.

“His legacy will live for a long time in the future. Not only was he an excellent player for Australia and Victoria, his work in the media, radio and TV commentary and as a mentor for many players who followed in his footsteps, showed his lasting passion and influence in the game,” he said.

“It is proof of his talent and standing that in 1973 he was one of the five 'Wishing Cricketers of the Year' and received the MBE for services to Cricket in 1974.

“He will unfortunately be missed and his wife Pat and their family and many friends are in our minds.”

“Keith was a giant of the game a brilliant cricket player, a passionate Victorian and a proud Australian,” added Cricket Victoria chairman Ross Hepburn.

“His courage at the fold and his deep understanding of the game made him one of the most respected figures of his time.

“Keith was a true statesman of Victorian cricket. He played the game with great spirit and remained a dedicated ambassador for cricket long after his match days were over.

“His estate will not only exist in the record books, but also in the hearts of all Victorian cricket enthusiasts.”