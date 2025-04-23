Cincinnati First -year football player Jeremiah Kelly, 18, dies unexpectedly at home

University of Cincinnati football player Jeremiah Kelly died unexpectedly in his home on Tuesday, the The athletic department of the school has announced.

The school has not announced a cause of death and the police of the city of Cincinnati did not immediately give a message.

“The football family of Bearcats is deeply saddened by the sudden loss of this excellent young man,” said coach Scott Sattterfield. “In the short time, Jeremiah has spent with our team, he has had a real impact, both on the field and in our dressing room. My prayers are with the Kelly family and those who had the pleasure of knowing Jeremiah.”

Kelly, 18, was a first -year student from Avon, Ohio. He was a 6-foot-3, 320-pound offensive lineman and early in writing that participated in spring practice, according to the athletic department. ESPN Said that the spring exercise ended last week.

Before he attended Cincinnati, Kelly Avon High School helped a 16-0 record and the State Championship of the school in 2024. He was named the Southwestern Conference Lineman of the Year, and Cleveland-newspaper The Plain Dealer ranked him under the top 25 of the top 25 of North-Hohio.

“We suffered a heartbreaking loss today,” said athletic director John Cunningham. “We all send our love and prayers to the Kelly family at UC and we will do everything we can to support them and our Bearcats student athletes in the difficult days and weeks.”