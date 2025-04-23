



London, Ontario Five members of Canadas 2018 World Junior Hockey Team did not argue on Tuesday and the jury members who would hear their sexual attack were selected. Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Alex Forenton were accused of sexual attack last year for an incident that was said to take place in June 2018 when they were in London, ontario for a Hockey Canada Gala that celebrated their Goudmedale victory at that year World Junior Tournament. MCLEOD is confronted with an extra management to be a party to the crime of sexual violence.





The five players were accused of sexual violence last year for an incident that reportedly took place in June 2018. The players, all dressed in dark suits, arrived one by one in a full London courtroom in a full London court when the jury selection started on Tuesday morning. Nobody is on an NHL selection or has an active contract with a team in the competition. Towards the end of the day, 14 jury members and two alternatives were chosen.





(LR) Alex Forenton, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Carter Hart when they individually arrived at the court in London, Ontario, Canada, Tuesday 22 April 2025. AP The test is expected to start Wednesday and the last eight weeks.

