Rafael Nadal, five months after retirement, says he doesn't miss tennis: “I miss it zero”

Five months after officially retired, said 22 times Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal that he does not miss tennis in the least.

“The truth is that I don't miss it. In fact, I miss it zero,” he saidMonday after receiving the sporting icon honor at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid, Spain. “But I miss it zero, not because I am tired of tennis or fighting against tennis. Not at all, the opposite. I ended with tennis.”

Nadal announced his plans to retire in October and officially played his last game on the Davis Cup on November 19, 2024.

Rafael Nadal will officially retire; Receives messages from David Beckham, Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, others Isabel Gonzalez

After 23 years at the age of 38, he walked away from the match as one of the most successful players in tennis history with a 1080228 career record, 92 ATP Tour titles and two Olympic gold medals on top of his dominance in Grand Slams. He was particularly productive on clay with 63 titles on the surface, including a record 14 French open titles.

Nadal was part of the Big Three of Tennis together with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, who retired in 2022. Both Nadal and Federer mentioned injuries and the main reason to say goodbye to the sport they love. Even in recent years, Nadal was still a force to take into account, as he showed in 2022 by winning the Australian and French open titles.

Although he said he was not missing playing now that he is retired, Nadal shared that he would still do it if he was physically able to perform at a high level. He gave himself enough time to decide, but in the end he knows that he made the right decision.

“If it had been possible, I would still play because I loved what I did,” he said. “I was passionate about it and it has been my whole life that way. It is just that if you realize that you can no longer do it, you try to close that chapter. And I have closed it.”