5 members of the Canadian 2018 junior hockey team do not argue with sexual affair

Five members of Canada's 2018 World Junior Hockey team are not guilty of Tuesday and the jury members who will hear them Sexual attack were selected.

Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Alex Forenton were accused of sexual violence Last year for an incident that reportedly took place in June 2018 when they were in London, ontario, for a hockey canada gala that celebrated their gold medal victory during the World Junior Tournament of that year.

MCLEOD is confronted with an extra management to be a party to the crime of sexual violence.

The players, all dressed in dark suits, arrived one by one in a full London courtroom in a full London court when the jury selection started on Tuesday morning. Nobody is on an NHL selection or has an active contract with a team in the competition.

Towards the end of the day, 14 jury members and two alternatives were chosen.

The test is expected to start Wednesday and the last eight weeks.

A woman charged Hockey Canada in 2022 and claimed that she had been sexually abused in a hotel room by eight members of the Canada World Junior Team After a fundraising gala in London in June 2018. Hockey Canada arranged the court case, and then unveiled an investigation that the organization had to pay for two -fonds and Fondsse abuse.

The London police dropped their investigation in 2019, but started an internal investigation in July 2022, which resulted in the charges. The NHL started its own investigation around the same time, although the results of that will probably not be released until the legal case has been resolved.