



Mountain Brook High Schools Boys and Girls wiped the 80th AHSAA class 6A State Tennis Championships in Mobile. It was not a big surprise for the Spartans -believers when the titles raised the Girls Ahsaa Championship Record to 35 and the boy record to 29. Mountain Brooks Girls won eight consecutive championships 2017-2025 (there was no tournament in 2020) and trail only UMS-Wrights 11 for most Ahsaa titles in a row. It was the first two crowns for new Mountain Brook -head coach Carlee Petro. Mountain Brooks Girls amounted to a total of 69 points to beat second UMS-Wright with 48 points. The Mountain Brook Boys amounted to 81 points with number two as 53. Mountain Brooks Girls won no. 2, 3, 5 and 6 singles titles and the title No. 3 Doubles. The Spartans Boys won five of six singles championships and two of the three doublesitels. UMS-Wright Senior Sarah Ladd returns on the way to an Alabama High School Athletic Association No. 1 Singles State Championship on Tuesday April 22, 2025 in Mobile.Ahsaa Sarah Ladd of UMS-Wright closed her senior season on 17-3 Clare Lacour of McGill-Toolen Catholic 6-4, 2-6, 10-7 to win the number 1 singles title. Mountain Brooks Olivia Roberts won at number 2, Leslie Mitchell at no. 3, Mary Magaret Malatesta at no. 5 and Sarah still at number 6. UMS-Wrights Ann-Dyas Thompson defeated Mountain Brooks Kelcie Dowling in the No. 4 singles finals. Northridge Freshman Will Thorn (15-2) Mountain Brooks-boys were preventing all six singles crowns with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Spartans no. 1 singles player Thomas Austin (23-10) in the final. Mountain Brook wiped the remaining singles championships, in which Quint Freeman won at number 2, Hews Goodson at number 3, Max Gayden on No. 4, Tony Sciara at no. 5 and Karna Palanippan at number 6. The AHSAA Tennis Championships 2025 will take place on Thursday and Friday in Mobile Tennis Center with classes 4a/5a and class 7A competing. Competing of ahsaa class 6A boys tennis results can be Found on this ahsaa -website -link. The results of the 6a girls can be found on this link. Ahsaa State Tennis Championships Mobile Tennis Center Results on Monday Class 6a girls Mountain Brook 69; UMS-Wright 48; Muscle schools 34; Hartselle 30; McGill tools Catholic 22; Pike Road 21; Pell City 16; Homewood 15; Houston Academy 15; Northridge 14; Decatur 12; Helena 11; Pelham 8; Gadsden City 0; Hazel Green 0; Mcadory 0. Individual results Tuesday Singles Championship competitions No. 1: Sarah Ladd, UMS-Wright Def. Clare Lacour, McGill tools, 6-4, 2-6, /10-7 No. 2: Olivia Roberts, Mountain Brook Def. Vivi Evans, Homewood, 6-0, 6-4 No. 3: Leslie Mitchell, Mountain Brook Def. Maggie Thorn, Northridge, 6-0, 6-1 No. 4: Ann-Dyas Thompson, UMS-Wright Def. Kelcie Dowling, Mountain Brook, 1-6, 6-1, 16-14 No. 5: Mary Margaret Malatesta, Mountain Brook Def. Victoria Rizk, UMS-Wright, 7-5, 6-2 No. 6: Sarah still, Mountain Brook Def. Rylee collins, muscle schools, 6-3, 6-2 S No. 1: Sarah Ladd/Kate Huddle, UMS-Wright Def. Olivia Roberts/Ann Royal Goodson, Mountain Brook, 7-6 (1), 6-1 No. 2: Caroline Sparks/Lily Reese, Hartselle Def. Rhea Mostellar/Ann-Dyas Thompson, UMS-Wright, 7-6 (4), 6-3 No. 3: Leslie Mitchell/Sarah Still, Mountain Brook Def. Katie Sloan/Brooklyn Engle, Hartselle, 6-3, 6-3 Class 6a guys Mountain Brook 81; Jasper 53; Homewood 36; McGill tools Catholic 35; Northridge 30; Houston Academy 27; Hartselle 26; Trinity Presbyterian 15; Muscle schools 13; Pelham 12; Helena 10; UMS-Wright 6; Pell City 5; Gadsden City 4; Hazel Green 0; Oxford 0; Paul Bryant 0. Individual results Tuesday Singles Championship competitions No. 1: Will Thorn, Northridge Def. Thomas Austin, Mountain Brook, 6-1, 6-2 No. 2: Quint Freeman, Mountain Brook Def. Charlie Kidder, McGill tools, 6-0, 6-1 No. 3: Hews Goodson, Mountain Brook Def. Hayes Hopkins, Jasper, 6-1, 6-0 No. 4: Max Gayden, Mountain Brook Def. Ford Haines, Homewood, 6-0, 6-1 No. 5: Tony Sciara, Mountain Brook Def. Jack Hospel, McGill tools, 6-0, 6-0 No. 6: Because of Palaniaappan, Mountain Brook Def. Harris Williams, Houston Academy, 6-0, 6-0 S No. 1: Austin Jackson/Charlie Kidder, McGill-Toolen def. Colton Cox/Camden Cox, Homewood, 6-4, 7-6 (6) No. 2: Tony Sciara/Thomas Austin, Mountain Brook Def. Hayes Hopkins/Heath Hartley, Jasper, 6-0, 6-0 No. 3: Fairley Nunnelley/Quint Freeman, Mountain Brook Def. Ethan Thorne/Zeke Tuggle, Jasper, 6-1, 6-3

