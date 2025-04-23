Sports
Kraken Name Jason Botterill GM
April 22:Cracking confirmed On Tuesday they raised Francis as president of Hockey Operations and appointed Botterill Executive Vice President and General Manager.
April 21: It appears that alleviating head coach Dan Bylsma of his duties is not the only remarkable change that comes for the Kraken today. EJ HRADEK of the NHL network was the first to report (Twitter -Link) That assistant GM Jason Botterill will be appointed as the new manager of the team. In the meantime, Arthur -not of athletics adds (Twitter -Link) That current GM Ron Francis will now serve the president of the team.
This is the second chance of Botterill to serve as an NHL GM. He spent three years with the Sabres before he was released in 2020, where he was quickly scooped by Seattle a year before the Kraken officially joined the competition. He also worked for a few years in the Pittsburgh Office Front, mainly as an assistant -GM, so he was certainly one of the more experienced management options in the competition.
During his three years in Buffalo, the Sabres struggled and missed the play -offs in all three seasons. However, they gained relatively well during the Landing Landing Landing Rasmus Dahlin First general in 2018, Dylan Canens Seventh General a year later, and starting goalkeeper Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen In the second round in 2017. Other Nhlers set up by Buffalo under Botterill include Casey Mittelstadt” Jacob BrysonAnd Mattias Samuelsson.
The trade history of Botterill showed that he did not hesitate to make a large swing. Among the remarkable transactions he waved Evander Kane to San Jose for Danny O'regan And a few draws. He acted too Ryan O'Reilly to St. Louis for a package that included Vladimir Sobotka” Patrik BerglundAnd Take ThompsonTogether with a few draws; Although Thompson has been set out well, the rest of the trading package did not perform either. He also acquired Jeff shines From Carolina before signing him to an eight-year extension of $ 72 mm that Buffalo exercised a buy-out last summer.
With his track record from the past, Botterill had come as a speculative candidate for GM openings in recent years and if another were to be available this spring, he would probably have been taken into account for the role of that franchise. With this movement, Seattle stands for that hypothetical, so that the Francis botterill duo stays in place, only with different roles than before.
As far as Francis is concerned, he has been at the helm of De Kraken since 2019, because he was also hired before the team officially joined the NHL. It was his second role that a team ran, because he also had a four -year -old Stint as GM in Carolina in his many different roles with the hurricanes. Francis knew that he was a patient manager, Francis initially brought the same Seattle approach, and opted for what looked like a slower build than Vegas had when they came to the competition in the past decade.
But a 100-point effort in the second season of the franchise increased expectations. A step back in the following season, the team made a coaching change before handing two of the biggest contracts in the free agency, because they wanted to go back to the play -off position earlier than later. Instead, De Kraken wrote more this season, which resulted in not only a coaching revision, but also a front office.
During his time at Seattle, Francis brought leading scorer Jared McCann and Top Blueliner Vince Dunn By expanding a few young centers with high picks in the first round in Matthew Beniers and Shane Wright So his fingerprints will be felt on this franchise for many years to come. Now it will be Botterill that handles more of the daily activities, while the Kraken try to return to the play-offs next season.
