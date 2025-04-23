



Former Australia tester Keith Stackpole died, 84 years old, after a dynamic career, including seven centuries and a brilliant ash double ton. His career trajectory reflected that of the modern Grote Steve Smith, chosen for the first time at number eight in the Ashes series 1965/66 because of his leg spider, before he went up the order three years later. Stackpole played 33 of his 43 tests at the top of the order, praised as an aggressive batter as a supplement to the more fixed Bill Lawry. Stackpole's statistics Tests: 43

43 Runs: 2,807

2,807 100S: 7

7 50s: 14

14 AVG: 37.42 He ended his test career in 1974 with 2,807 runs, a top score of 207 in seven centuries and an average of 37.42. “Stacky was a great teamman,” former teammate Doug Walters told News Corp. “He was also great to look at. The first ball could go out the ground. He had a particularly good chopping shot. He had pictures everywhere. He will be missed.” The aggressive style of Stackpole also worked well for the shorter form of the game, and he played in the first four one -day international matches ever played against England in 1971 and 1972. In the end he only played six ODIs in total scoring three half centuries before he withdrew from the game and went to comment roles on TV and radio for the ABC, nine and seven. Colleague Victorian Merv Hughes wrote on social media that it was “very sad news”. “Stacky was a fantastic cricket player, but more a great guy,” he said. “And a great cricket coach I learned a lot from both him and Ian Redpath.” ABC Sport Daily Podcast ABC Sport Daily is your daily sports conversation. We dive into the biggest story of the day and inform you of everything else that the headlines get. He was described as “a dynamic and influential figure in the Australian cricket” by the national administrative body of the sport. “Keith was one of the big contributors to the game of Cricket and his inheritance will live for a long time in the future,” said Cricket Australia chairman Mike Baird. “Not only was he an excellent player for Australia and Victoria, his work in the media, radio and TV commentary and as a mentor for many players who followed in his footsteps, showed his lasting passion and influence in the game. “It is proof of his talent and standing that in 1973 he was one of the five 'Wishing Cricketers of the Year' and received the MBE for services to Cricket in 1974. “He will unfortunately be missed and his wife Pat and their family and many friends are in our minds.”

