



The Michigan Wolverines are in a good position to land 2026 three-star defensive Lineman Alexander Haskell. The 6-foot-3, 240-ponder from Philadelphia and St. Josephs Prep High School is a top 100 player in his position and would provide a great addition to the class. Michigan is the tough favorite for Haskell, according to 247Sports Latest Crystal Ball projections. He is expected to make a commitment between now and early May at any time, and he is demonstrated by three schools Michigan, Penn State and Syracuse. Part of the reason that Haskell is so interested in the Wolverines is due to the recruitment efforts of defensive line coach Lou Esposito. Coach Espo is just a really good guy. He is really funny, and he really keeps it a D-Lineman. He will always tell you what it is and he will not stop it, Haskell recently told The Insider Michigan. The current class three-man 2026 is deprived of any end defenders and Haskell would serve as a nice anchor for that unit. Haskells Three Stars does not necessarily jump off the page, but it is important to remember that the Wolverines have done excellent work when developing players in his position. Look at TJ Guy, the fifth -year Edge Rusher wore a similar ranking and will be one of the defense matches this fall. Haskells Junior season film is impressive. He is a powerful, versatile line keeper who excels like a 4-3 tackle or a 3-4 end, and he can also stand wide in line. As a Run -Stuffer, he uses his strong build, active hands and explosive first step to blow through offensive rulers and chase after running. Even when a ball carrier comes out, Haskell has a ruthless engine and never gives up a lot. That kind of effort and crowds is not coachable and it speaks volumes to Haskell's use for playing winning football. As a pass Rusher, Haskell could probably use a deeper bag of tricks because he tends to trust bull storms to get through attacking tackles. He is also athletic enough to win at speed, but does not (yet) have the arsenal of an elite edge. Haskell is better off in the row in that three-technology position where he can harass interior lining, can blow up ongoing plays and damage tractors. He may not be the most seductive name in his class, but he has been a productive player for St. Joes, that's that arranged Like no. 33 team in the nation and number 1 in Pennsylvania. That kind of big game, large program experience does not grow on trees, hopefully he can continue that trip in Ann Arbor. Watch out for Haskell in the coming weeks.

