Uta Tennis is closed the season in the heartache | Sport

Uta Tennis is completed the season in Hartzeer


Photo by Christine VO


Uta Tennis closed his season on the Western Athletic Conference Tournament, emphasized by a mix of highlights and lows for both men's and women's teams.

Despite losing the last match, the ladies team defied the expectations of tournament on the way to an exciting run to the championship, including an upset in the semi -final over No. 2 Tarleton State University.

After a 7-9 regular seasonal record, Uta wore the number 3 seed to the WAC tournament. Although it dropped the last match of the regular season against Tarleton State, the Maverick's Momentum was recovered as a tournament gastheren.

The Mavericks were determined to reach and win the championship after they fall short in the semi -final for the past two years.

The team was successful in the first two rounds of the Tournament and Wegs No. 6 Utah Tech University with 4-0 in the quarterfinals. The semi-final was a nail biter, who disturbed Tarleton State 4-2. Despite the loss of the double point, Uta clawed back with decisive victories by first-year Maria Lucia Araoz-Gosn and senior Ioana Dumitrescu in Singles.

With heavy rainfall, the champion match of April 19 was moved to the inner houses of Southern Methodist University. Dumitrcu said she felt that the movement brought the team to the disadvantage.

In the final against Top Seed Grand Canyon University, the team dropped a difficult Doubles point to fall into a hole early. Down 0-1, the Mavericks struggled to get the momentum back in Singles and to lose the championship with 4-0.

I really believe that if the circumstances were different, it might be a different result, DumitRescu said.

Despite the loss, she praised the performance of the teams during the tournament game.

The new team dynamics, it was great to see everyone fighting and doing their best every time, she said.







Uta Tennis is completed the season in Hartzeer

Sophomore Andres Medus is preparing to hit the ball during a match against Abilene Christian University on April 18 in the Arlington Tennis Center.


File photo / Elvis Martinez-Cartagena


The ladies team will undergo a huge schedule reconstruction with four seniors in this year's team: Dumitrescu, Nika Novikova, Miialyy Ranaivo and Ana Paula Jimenez. Everything except Ranaivo has confirmed that their time at Uta is over.

For head coach Diego Benitez the work to next season has already started. He has signed five incoming players and added that the team can get more in the near future.

We will have a strong team next year, in the same way as we had one this year, he said.

As far as the men's team is concerned, a surprising semi -final loss has crushed their goal to achieve something special.

The team ended the regular season with a 10-9 record and earned the number 2 seed in the WAC tournament. The team was ready for a three level after winning the tournament in the past two years.

Although it fell to Abilene Christian University in the semi-final, the team registered two regular seasonal gains on the Wildcats, including a 4-3 victory just a few weeks before he was beaten out of the tournament.

Benitez said, despite the fact that he beat Abilene Christian twice, the games were close by both times. His team did not come up with the same energy that they did in the past.

Sophomore Meethre Barot said he felt that Abilene Christian was playing with something to prove and did not want to lose a third time. He said that his team could have done better that he was mentally and physically present without feeling the pressure on three vague.

They came out with nothing to lose. We may have come firm at a few moments, but it was generally difficult, Barot said.

Despite the fact that none of the teams got away with the championship title, the opportunity to organize the tournament was especially for Uta Tennis.

It is such an advantage that we play at home with all our employees, all you come to encourage us, so we are so grateful for that, said second -year Andres Medus.

