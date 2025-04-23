Dallas Stars Afterwords: Peak Hockey

How can you not love this sport?

I mean, I get it (a little) if you don't like sports in general. Or perhaps if you look at a definition of 'sport' a slow pace, Low Energy Snooze Fest that I would compare with certain activities that are not mentioned to prevent bad Juju.

But if what you crave in entertainment, quick action with physicality, seductive scoring opportunities, the highlights and lows of the feeling that it is all over before it realizes that it is not … well, then, then How can you not love this sport?

The Dallas stars from last night win the Colorado Avalanche in Play -Ooff (!) Overtime (!!!) had everything you would like from a hockey game. I mean, certainly, the first period started a bit slow for Dallas when they struggled to put Mackenzie Blackwood pressure again. And yes, those stars that play in the second power were … Well, the less said about them, the better.

But then you had the third period, and … man, What a game. Seriously, if your friend or loved one is in the unfortunate situation not to be addicted to hockey, then give them a taste by showing them last night play from the top of the third, or perhaps overtime when you are pressed before time. Heck, if you are Real On a time crisis, they simply transfer the seven consecutive minutes without a whistle from 12:30 to 5:22 to OT – Do that and I guarantee that they will stay three more, wait to see how it ends.

Was it a perfect game for the stars? Of course not, for both the aforementioned reasons and a few others (I think everyone is waiting for the top rules to actually do something on 5-on-5). But for a team that two of his top players missed (including their best and most important) and all his home ice cream advantage had wasted by gaming 1 … Well, this is the kind of answer you would like to see. Perhaps it took longer than both the team and fans had wanted, but no matter what happened during the second break during the second break, it seemed to illuminate fire under a team that, despite completing the season on one Seven-game losing streakWas still good enough for a top 5 finish in the competition.

And it was easy to say, right? Perhaps it is my victory green colored glasses that crooked things, but as exciting and high quality as the second half of the game was, I am not sure if I would necessarily describe it as 'even'. After Dallas had tied it about halfway through the third, I dared to see the avalanche play to play scared Sometimes, as if they had just talked to the bear and now regretted their decision.

Or maybe it was just that they were exhausted – Colorado is very tough, and there is no stopping of people like Nathan Mackinnon and Cale Makar; You can only delay them. But even with their injuries, Dallas had depth for days (at least with attacker), and the further you get into a play -off hockey game/series/run, the more important that is. And maybe nothing more than the overtime winnerwho came from Colin Blackwell, with star player with the least amount of minutes played and who was a healthy scratch in game 1 (view Robert Tiffin's Postgame piece for a great demolition of the goal).

They are the kinds of goals that I always say are what win you playoff games. Yes, the winning teams usually let their top scorers go on a stove to (probably) win the Conn Smythe, as well as the goalkeeper who has been on their heads all over the next season. But I feel that there are more than not, games are decided by that An Purpose of that An Depth player that you never expect to place it in the back of the net. Or, in the case of the game-typing goal of Evgenni Dadonov, that An Purpose of that An Depth player you Doing expect to score because they just seem to do it so good Because you come the Playoff time.

Add a goal from Thomas Harley that, although certainly not A depth player, was there with the fourth rule, plus Tyler Seguin, usually fresh from an injury in the near-season, on the second Power Play unit of the team, and it was a night full of stars who got on the plate and everything they could do not repeat last year's fault to go 2-0 in the first round. Although they are still given home ice, they are in any case in a much better position to take this series from the healthier Avalanche team, especially because an extensive series means more time for Jason Robertson or, I dare to say, Miro Heiskanen to come back.

(Just, uh, try to take less stupid fines and score more if the avalanche does instead, okay?)

There has been a lot of praise for Mackenzie Blackwood, who has been strong in his first two career playoff games. He deserves it, but I would hesitate to say that he plays lights or stands on his head. For the majority of game 1 and a good part of game 2, I feel that the stars did not test him almost enough, and it was solid positioning and fast, calm reactions that he served well as opposed to “How the hell did he stop?” Saves (of which a few are granted).

In the other fold, I think that Jake Oettinger has achieved much of the same, with the reservation that there have been several long pieces, this series in which he is only peppered, while Dallas apparently felt bad for Blackwood and gave him different breaks. All this means that Otettinger, although he is not on his head, has done almost everything you can ask for your starting goalkeeper.

The real test will of course be in Denver – Jared Bednar will have a better say in line matchups, which means less Thomas Harley and more Lian Bichsel against Nathan Mackinnon and Co. That is When oettier has to get up and make up for a star defense that, although well performs, is still miserable to deal with the firepower of the Avalanche.

Although I mentioned some complaints with the power play of the stars and their top line, my top two problems were not out of the game. The first was the inability of the stars to be able to handle the aggressive forecheck from Colorado, causing Dallas to prevent Dallas from broke out of their defensive zone and switched well. In theory you can punish an aggressive pre -check by catching them out of position and getting a strange man … but Dallas could not match the speed of the avalanche, especially when the players spent their entire shift to erase the puck and then gasses and ready for a line change.

The second was the faceoff circle, which was … Oof. The final figures are a lot of Poet than I expected, giving how bad the avalanche defeated the stars in the first half of the game. And who can forget the time-out of the stars for seven seconds of a 5-on-3 Power Play … Only for Colorado to not only win the faceoff and make the puck free, but then to keep Dallas out of the offensive zone for the next minute (no exaggeration). Oh, and Dallas didn't even succeed on a shot on it as soon as they finally crossed the Blueline. Yes …

Finally some programming notes. It is clear that I have never posted more than a few afterwords during the regular season – it appears that the possibility of steaming steams for 48 hours has passed, does not mean much if you still cannot look at the time to view them for 24+. Oops! And then, of course, just because there were a few games that I could do watch temporarily did not necessarily mean that I could do that then to write About them in time. Double oops!

That said, play -off hockey turns differently, and I will continue to do my best to eliminate an afterword for every star game, no matter how long that is. Unless, of course, one of the games happens to fall the day before a big American holiday, one in which the next morning must be spent on hiding eggs in the back garden and the afternoon visit with family. But what is the chance of That Does it happen again?