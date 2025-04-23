Sports
Former Australia tester Keith Stackpole dies 84 years, Bill Lawry pays a tribute
It was Keith Stackpole SNR, Lawry reminded himself of this masthead. Did he say to the captain, do he mind when I talked to the boy who opened?.
He said, son, never play ahead on a wet wicket, always play back. That was my first introduction to the Stackpoles. Years later they played as teammates, which is quite incredible.
Initially picked as a middle fittings that the leg spider could bowlen, Stackpole flourished after being moved to the top of the order by Lawry for the Sydney test against the West Indies in the 1968-69 series.
The couple, with huge different styles, became one of the best opening combinations that Australia had seen. Stackpoles hit hard and love for the hook shot his play stroke, unlike Lawry, was less expansive game.
Load
Lawry jokes made the move a backward step for him. Stackpole, he said, was not quick between the wickets and Lawry loved pushing and running.
Short singles was not in his vocabulary, Lawry said. He said I cost you a few runs at the end of his career. I said, it doesn't matter, you were a bloody good player.
Asked how many Runs Stackpole had cost him, Lawry said laughing: I would not want to be quoted about that.
I was not smart enough to run it out. I should have walked him away now and then. On the one hand he cost me, but on the other he made it a lot easier because the scoreboard was always tapping.
Stacky would be a sensation today in this Limited-overs Caper. He was a great striker of the ball. If someone bowed a half -placed ball wide of my first ball in a test match, Id shoulder arms bowed, look through it and read and read and notice the ball. Stacky would pin his ears and throw four trench through Geul.
As non-Drinkers, they shared, together with the late Ian Redpath, who died at the end of last year, a band in a dressing room where most players didn't mind a beer.
Lawry's most lovely memories of Stackpole came when both had retired and were part of Nines Inaugural Commentary Team during Kerry Packers World Series Cricket Revolution. Just like Lawry, Stackpole forged a major career behind the microphone, first with nine and then the ABC.
One of their traditions came during the Sydney test when Richie Benaud and his wife Daphne would invite the couple for dinner.
We always looked forward to that, said Lawry. Richie was a man who nobody gave anything, but Hed started talking about the players in the past. We were fascinated. Stand up at 9 p.m. and say, Rightto, Lawry and Stackpole, the taxis booked for 9.15, I'm going to bed. It was exciting times for us to the end.
Stackpole, an aggressive opening seizure, was an important member of the Australian silk captain by Lawry and Ian Chappell from 1966 to 1974. His record of 2807 runs on 37.42 At seven centuries did not do justice to his contribution to the team.
When he got away, Hed brought in a position where you could win, Lawry said.
During the successful tour through India in 1969, Stackpole was at the top of the averages with 368 runs at 46. That series would be the last victory of the Australia in India to Ricky Pontings Australian Team, captain employed by Adam Gilchrist, which was seen as the last border in 2004.
Stackpole, who had been vice -captain of Chappells, received global recognition when he was called WiseS Cricketer of the year in 1973. More locally he also won the Ryder medal three times as the best player in the cricket competition of Melbournes District.
Stackpole described his WSC commentary tint, apart from playing the game, the most exciting time of my cricket life, he wrote in Austin Robertson's book Cricket outlaws.
The two seasons of WSC were like working on an adventure in the unknown.
He was a mentor to late great Victorian batter Dean Jones, who played for Australia in the 1980s and 90s, and the man who replaced Jones as the face of Victorian cricket, fellow librar Brad Hodge.
As a key figure at Carlton, Stackpole helped to spend Jones, then an early young talent that would forge a strong test career and would be remembered as one of the great one -day international batters.
Cricket Australia chairman Mike Baird and his cricket Victoria opposite Ross Hepburn tributed to a man who, according to them, played the game with great spirit and remained a dedicated ambassador for cricket long after his match days were over.
Keith was one of the big contributors to the game of Cricket and his inheritance will live for a long time in the future. He was not only an excellent player for Australia and Victoria, his work in the media, radio and TV commentary and as a mentor for many players who followed in his footsteps, showed his lasting passion and influence in the game, Baird said.
It is proof of his talent and standing that he was one of the five Wise Cricketers of the year in 1973 and received the MBE in 1974 for services to Cricket.
