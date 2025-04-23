Urban Meyer predicts that Ohio State Football will be 10-2 in 2025 season





Ohio State Football visits the White House to celebrate the championship Ryan Day and the football team of the Ohio State Buckeye were honored in the White House for their 2024 National Championship victory. Coming from the first national championship in a decade, Ohio State Football will enter the 2025 season as a bit of a mystery between all the personnel and coaching changes that it has passed in the past three months. With the Buckeyes long -awaited opener against Texas still four months away, one of the more decorated coaches in the history of the state of Ohio has an idea of ​​how his former program could do. During a segment on his podcast, the triple option, former Buckeyes Coach Urban Meyer selected Ohio State to go 10-2 In 2025, that regular seasonal sport would agree from 2024. Required reading: Ohio State Football 2025 Depth card projection 2.0: Where things are after the spring camp They recruited at a completely different level than anyone else in the University Football in the last 15 or 20 years, Meyer said, giving an explanation for his prediction. I thought we always recruited well. Man, I see these schedules, my God, what they have done. They had a good spring game. They love the Quarterback (Julian) Sayin, the Alabama transfer. But you have two new coordinators. Matt Patricia, that will be the biggest change because I think Brian Hartlines will continue with the Chip Kelly, Ohio State and Ryan Day attack. Meyers Co-host, former Alabama and NFL who went back Mark Ingram, agreed and also projected the Buckeyes to go 10-2. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F258DQMCRXG Since the notre Dame was beating in the Playoff championship of the Football College in January, Ohio State has undergone a considerable turnover. It is expected to have 15 players in this week's NFL design, with those losses that influence his attacking and defensive lines, Linebackers, secondary, starting quarterback and top two Rushers from last season. Both the attacking and defensive coordinator of the title team of previous seasons also left, with Chip Kelly now the attacking coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders and Jim Knowles the defensive coordinator in Penn State. While discussing the Buckeyes, Meyer praised Start -Varterback Julian Sayin, praised him for expectations and living arm from different corners. A 10-win season would be a reason for celebration with the vast majority of other football programs for universities, but in the state of Ohio it is much closer to an expectation. The Buckeyes have won at least 11 games in each of the last 12 full seasons. However, as last year showed, a 10-2 record may just be good enough to get them in the play-off and from there, who knows what could happen? < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> That is actually a whole season with a new team, Meyer said. Do you know what a new team is by the end of the year? It is no longer a new team. It is an old team. They will be an experienced team by the time they come to Ann Arbor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dispatch.com/story/sports/college/football/2025/04/21/urban-meyer-ohio-state-football-record-prediction/83200380007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos