Club Tennis Team Clinches First place in Home Tournament – The Williams Record

The Club tennis team wiped its matches against Bowdoin, University of Vermont (UVM) and Umass Amherst to win the six-team Ephvitational that was organized at the college last weekend. This strong showcase emphasizes the competitive growth of the programs in the past two seasons.

Club tennis has been around for years, but the team has recently been expanded, according to the current president, Josh Rubel 26. It was not a super organized club when I arrived here, he said. There was a team, [but] It was a bit small. We had sporadic practices.

As an emerging second -year student, Rubel took it to build the program. I started to organize as many practices as possible in the fall [2023]he said. The group just grew on that.

Currently, the CO-OED club tennis program includes a wide range of skills and is open to anyone who wants to become a member, Rubel said. During spring and autumn, the team has three practices per week with 20 to 25 consistent participants.

Among the group of students who attend open practices, there is a competitive subsection of players with a considerable tennis background. I played tennis all my life, Lucy Schafer 28 said. I really wanted to continue with the sport that I played for most of my life.

The more experienced players, such as Rubel and Schafer, travel for tournaments in the region. It's super fun to go around [to] Other schools, said Ansel Ang-Olson 27, another tournament player. It is not super intense or super hard core, but it is still a certain level of competitiveness, so you still get that drive, spirit and energy.

For the travel team we will just play matches against each other, try to play as much match play all week, Rubel added.

Ang-Olson also noted that the group was stimulated this year by the current class of first-year students. We had a couple of first -year students and some other new people came along who were really, really good, he said. We have been able to compete against some of these other schools at a higher level.

This weekend tournament was the teams of the season of the season. According to Rubel, he and co-president Jackson Liu 25 organized the event with the other five schools that attend UVM, Middlebury, Umass Amherst, Bowdoin and Dartmouth.

Rubel explained that the score for club tennis tournaments is unique. Two teams are confronted with five games, which are a mix of singles, Doubles and mixed Doubles. Each match is only one set and the number of games that every team has won in every match is added to determine a general winner.

To start the tournament, the Eph's successful Bowdoin found and won four of the five games. After they moved to the Binnenhoven on the hockey track because of rain, the team continued his winning series and took three of the five games against Umass Amherst.

Beating Umass Amherst was especially important for the team, according to Ang-Olson. They are generally a good team, and we see them at many of these tournaments, he said.

After the victory against Umass Amherst, the EPHs ended strongly against UVM, with four of the five games being held.

The EPHS improving show led the tournament. We not only won all three, but we had the biggest number of competitions won, said Ang-Olson. The EPHs won 80 games in their three games, with only Umass nearby, with 74.

The energy on Saturday tournament was contagious, according to Schafer. All teams seemed to bring many people, more than necessary, she said. There were many players in the neighborhood, a lot of energy. It's just fun to see other students.

The EPHs also enjoyed playing at home. Everyone friends came out and looked, said Rubel.

Looking ahead, Schafer is pleased to involve more women in the program. I really want to recruit more women for next year, whether in an incoming class or people playing tennis, but not in the team now, she said.

Rubel is proud of how the club tennis program has developed so far. I am really happy with how the club has grown this year, he said. I feel that it was a great presence within each other's lives.

The club has become a close group. It is nice to have a community of people with whom you can connect with a strong shared interest and something that we all really love, that tennis plays, said Ang-Olson.