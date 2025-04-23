Sports
Running the tables for sustainable development in India
April 23, 2025 -As World Table Tennis Day is celebrated today, we emphasize the work ofTanjun Associate LLP. This organization uses table tennis as a vehicle for sustainable environmental and social impact in rural communities in India, with the support of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Table Tennis Federation Foundation (ITTF Foundation).
Tanjun Associate LLP introduced table tennis in a region in North India, mainly inhabited by farmers who trust agriculture as their only source of income. Tanjun strives to authorize marginalized women from these areas by equipping them with the skills to develop sustainable bamboo sports equipment, not only encouraging environmentally friendly practices, but also permanent social change in the mountainous and forest -covered regions under the Himalayas.
Working together with local schools that serve as hubs for the project, Tanjun has already held four training sessions and about 80 percent of the 200 people present were women. These sessions combine table tennis events, hands-on training in producing sustainable sports equipment and environmental awareness education on topics such as preventing deforestation, waste management and regenerative agriculture.
Tanjuns -contribution to gender equality is particularly remarkable considering the theme of this year's world table tennis day: diversity and inclusion. It also builds on the impact of initiatives that have already involved thousands of school children. Thanks to Tanjun, mixed doubles -table tennis as soon as a rarity is now the norm at Paradise Academy, one of her partner schools.
Delivering permanent social and environmental effects
Rekha Dey, a managing partner at Tanjun, explains why Sport was the key to unlock the potential of the projects. We mobilize women in remote rural areas, which mainly come from groups with a lower income and who come from communities where caste -based and gender discrimination is high, says Dey. Sport is a relationship builder and acts as a powerful tool to reach these communities; It creates an environment of friendliness and pleasure and splits the barriers with which you are often confronted.
The support of the IOC, via theOlympism365 Innovation HubTanjun has enabled to increase the scale of his work and to benefit from a supporting network of social entrepreneurs in sport for development. Our footprint in the community has increased enormously, says Dey. The subsidy really helped us to achieve the goals we had set for ourselves. This project is about sustainable development of living, taking positive climate action and the development of environmentally friendly sports equipment.
Thanks to the Olympism365 Innovation Hub, Tanjun was also able to invest in research and to develop further sustainable sports equipment from bamboo, such as hand-woven jute nets, in addition to the training programs. By the end of this year, Tanjun wants to have a bamboo-based table tennis table of 100 percent built and is currently also producing prototype equipment for badminton, volleyball and football.
The use of these initiatives to stimulate continuous growth is of fundamental importance for the Tanjuns approach. The products are ecological sustainable and commercially viable. We strive to show women how to develop a livelihood through these skills, says Dey. Successful prototypes are donated to community schools, and we will train more women to be involved in the production process when we scale up.
Working directly with vulnerable communities
Tanjun works mainly in the States Uttarakhand and Utter Pradesh, in a region that is increasingly vulnerable to the effects of climate change and where the importance of sustainable development is grim.
The Himalayas are the oxygen bank for the whole of North India, and it offers water for the entire Indo-Gangetic Plain, Dey explains. But human development takes place at the expense of the relegation of the environment; Deforestation takes place, melting glaciers, we have every monsoon season extreme climate events. There must be a solution -oriented approach to development.
By embracing the principles of the circular economy, Tanjun wants to deliver both environmental and social impact, making the communities the most risk. We try to work directly together with the people who are the most vulnerable and are immediately affected, says Dey. We want to help them stand for the protection of the areas in which they live and embrace climate action initiatives.
Olympism365: A shared vision for sport for sustainable development
Tanjun isOne of the nine social companiesThis received the IOC -CO -investment of a total of USD 300,000 via the Olympism365 Innovation Hub a collaboration between the IOC, Beyond Sport and Women Win -and the Enterprise365 finance flow. These companies promote sustainable financial solutions to promote sport for positive social change and contributeOlympism365The IOCS strategy to use sport as an important factor of the sustainable development goals of the United Nations (UN SDGs).
Dey represents Tanjun and willOlympism365 Summit: Sport for a better worldThis will be held in Lausanne, Switzerland, from 3 to 5 June 2025. The event will represent representatives of the Olympic Movement, UN agencies, development and financing institutions, civil society, corporate company and safe sports community members to bring the UN-SDGs together through sport.
Dey is enthusiastic by the opportunity to meet others who share Tanjuns for sports for sustainable development. I looked forward to exploring opportunities for cooperation and partnership, she says. I would also like to learn from other projects that are implemented all over the world, and from other Olympism365 Innovation Hub initiatives and innovators.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thenewsmarket.com/environment-energy/turning-the-tables-for-sustainable-development-in-india/S/c761075d-6cf3-48f9-a565-e49342af5fa8
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- British currency risk specialist who stops stocks
- Xi Jinping claims that prices affect multilateral trade, an impact on world economic order
- PM Modi did not fly over Pakistan upon his return from Saudi Arabia after the attack on Pahalgam
- 'Don't play a cricket with Pakistan. Ever ': former Indian cricket player gives a severe reprimand after pahalgam terror attack
- Jokowi has descended cases of false diploma, 4 bidik people to report
- Running the tables for sustainable development in India
- Metabolic syndrome increases the risk of death in breast cancer
- Elon Musk says that his working time for Donald Trump is about to “lower considerably” | US News
- Scott Bessent says that the American tariff war with China is not “ sustainable ''
- Wyoming -Man sentenced to a maximum of 6 years in the death of youth hockey coach
- PM Modi returns to Delhi, cuts a short Saudi visit to the terrorist attack by Pahalgam Firstpost
- Xi Jinping warns that commercial wars harm the “world order” during the visit to Azerbaijan