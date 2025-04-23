Running the tables for sustainable development in India

April 23, 2025 -As World Table Tennis Day is celebrated today, we emphasize the work ofTanjun Associate LLP. This organization uses table tennis as a vehicle for sustainable environmental and social impact in rural communities in India, with the support of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Table Tennis Federation Foundation (ITTF Foundation).

Tanjun Associate LLP introduced table tennis in a region in North India, mainly inhabited by farmers who trust agriculture as their only source of income. Tanjun strives to authorize marginalized women from these areas by equipping them with the skills to develop sustainable bamboo sports equipment, not only encouraging environmentally friendly practices, but also permanent social change in the mountainous and forest -covered regions under the Himalayas.

Working together with local schools that serve as hubs for the project, Tanjun has already held four training sessions and about 80 percent of the 200 people present were women. These sessions combine table tennis events, hands-on training in producing sustainable sports equipment and environmental awareness education on topics such as preventing deforestation, waste management and regenerative agriculture.

Tanjuns -contribution to gender equality is particularly remarkable considering the theme of this year's world table tennis day: diversity and inclusion. It also builds on the impact of initiatives that have already involved thousands of school children. Thanks to Tanjun, mixed doubles -table tennis as soon as a rarity is now the norm at Paradise Academy, one of her partner schools.

Delivering permanent social and environmental effects

Rekha Dey, a managing partner at Tanjun, explains why Sport was the key to unlock the potential of the projects. We mobilize women in remote rural areas, which mainly come from groups with a lower income and who come from communities where caste -based and gender discrimination is high, says Dey. Sport is a relationship builder and acts as a powerful tool to reach these communities; It creates an environment of friendliness and pleasure and splits the barriers with which you are often confronted.

The support of the IOC, via theOlympism365 Innovation HubTanjun has enabled to increase the scale of his work and to benefit from a supporting network of social entrepreneurs in sport for development. Our footprint in the community has increased enormously, says Dey. The subsidy really helped us to achieve the goals we had set for ourselves. This project is about sustainable development of living, taking positive climate action and the development of environmentally friendly sports equipment.

Thanks to the Olympism365 Innovation Hub, Tanjun was also able to invest in research and to develop further sustainable sports equipment from bamboo, such as hand-woven jute nets, in addition to the training programs. By the end of this year, Tanjun wants to have a bamboo-based table tennis table of 100 percent built and is currently also producing prototype equipment for badminton, volleyball and football.

The use of these initiatives to stimulate continuous growth is of fundamental importance for the Tanjuns approach. The products are ecological sustainable and commercially viable. We strive to show women how to develop a livelihood through these skills, says Dey. Successful prototypes are donated to community schools, and we will train more women to be involved in the production process when we scale up.

Working directly with vulnerable communities

Tanjun works mainly in the States Uttarakhand and Utter Pradesh, in a region that is increasingly vulnerable to the effects of climate change and where the importance of sustainable development is grim.

The Himalayas are the oxygen bank for the whole of North India, and it offers water for the entire Indo-Gangetic Plain, Dey explains. But human development takes place at the expense of the relegation of the environment; Deforestation takes place, melting glaciers, we have every monsoon season extreme climate events. There must be a solution -oriented approach to development.

By embracing the principles of the circular economy, Tanjun wants to deliver both environmental and social impact, making the communities the most risk. We try to work directly together with the people who are the most vulnerable and are immediately affected, says Dey. We want to help them stand for the protection of the areas in which they live and embrace climate action initiatives.

Olympism365: A shared vision for sport for sustainable development

Tanjun isOne of the nine social companiesThis received the IOC -CO -investment of a total of USD 300,000 via the Olympism365 Innovation Hub a collaboration between the IOC, Beyond Sport and Women Win -and the Enterprise365 finance flow. These companies promote sustainable financial solutions to promote sport for positive social change and contributeOlympism365The IOCS strategy to use sport as an important factor of the sustainable development goals of the United Nations (UN SDGs).

Dey represents Tanjun and willOlympism365 Summit: Sport for a better worldThis will be held in Lausanne, Switzerland, from 3 to 5 June 2025. The event will represent representatives of the Olympic Movement, UN agencies, development and financing institutions, civil society, corporate company and safe sports community members to bring the UN-SDGs together through sport.

Dey is enthusiastic by the opportunity to meet others who share Tanjuns for sports for sustainable development. I looked forward to exploring opportunities for cooperation and partnership, she says. I would also like to learn from other projects that are implemented all over the world, and from other Olympism365 Innovation Hub initiatives and innovators.

