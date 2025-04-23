



Terrorists focused on a popular tourist destination in Pahalgam, South Kashmir, on Tuesday, opening the fire for citizens, the dead of at least 26 people and the injured of at least 20. After the tragic incident, the former Indian cricket player Shreevats) account took a strongly destroyed statement (previously Twitter) Account (previously twittering with twittering) To give Pakistan. Paramilitary soldiers will be near Pahalgam on Tuesday, south of Srinagar, (HT Photo) (HT_Print) Earlier this year, the BCCI had refused to visit Pakistan for the Champions trophy, in which all India matches were planned in the United Arab Emirates. However, Goswami has urged India to break all cricket ties with the country and ask the BCCI not to play a cricket with Pakistan. And this is exactly why I say – you don't play a cricket with Pakistan. Not now. Never, Goswami wrote. “When BCCI or the government refused to send India to the Champions trophy in Pakistan, some people had the guts to say:” Oh, but sport should rise above politics. “ Real? Because from where I stand, the killing of innocent civilians seems to be their national sport. And if they play like that – then it is time that we respond in a language that they really understand. Not with bats and balls. But with determination. With dignity. The former cricket player wrote with zero tolerance. Goswami also revealed that he had been in Pahalgam for the Legends League a few months ago and hoped for the revival of the tourist economy in Kashmir. “I am furious. I am devastated. Only a few months ago I was in Kashmir for the Legends League – I walked through Pahalgam, met the local population, saw Hope return to their eyes. It felt as if peace had finally found his way back. “And now, this bloodshed again. It breaks something in you. It wonders how often we are expected to remain silent, stay” sporty “while our people die. Not anymore. Not this time,” Goswami wrote. The incident According to the daughter of a victim of the attack, the terrorists focused specifically on male tourists after they had asked them to identify their religion. She told PTI That terrorists shot her father and uncle while they were in a stop. There were several tourists in the neighborhood, but the terrorists focused specifically on male tourists after they asked if they were Hindu or Muslim, she said. The family was on holiday in the idyllic place when they heard shooting “people who wore clothing that were comparable to those of the local police” who strayed from the nearby hill. Minister -President Omar Abdullah condemned the attack in the strongest terms and stated that this attack is much greater than everything we have been aimed at in recent years on citizens.

