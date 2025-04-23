



Jackson Cantwell: Football Prospect breaks down the coming decision Jackson Cantwell, the number 1 football perspective in the 2026 class, is working on his recruitment for his upcoming decision. One thing five-star offensive line Prospect Jackson Cantwell cannot stand if he talks to those about his recruitment, the assumption is that if he goes everywhere, he goes to the NFL. Cantwell knows better than that. The Nixa Football Star, arranged as the number 1 prospect of the nation, knows injuries and/or something else can happen as soon as it gets on a university campus. The only thing he can make before his decision of April 30 is to ensure that he sets himself up at a school that will better prepare him for his NFL dreams. Georgia Is one of those schools. “You are not guaranteed, but what you can do is earn a starting position at such a school,” said Cantwell. “Then you will get a good chance to go to the National Football League, just from the nature of how good you should be to start there.” Georgia, led by coach Kirby Smart, is one of the four schools that are still in the race for the dedication of Cantwell. The Bulldogs hope that Cantwell will put on the Bulldogs hat instead of one from Miami (Florida), Ohio State of Oregon. During his recruitment, Cantwell visited the Athens -based campus several times, knowing that the program produces professional offensive rulers in the SEC, while he also fought for national championships. His family is familiar with the area that Cantwell notes that his mother, Teri Cantwell (formerly steering), trained as Olympian in Georgia. Cantwell is also aware that Georgia can turn offensive tackles into picks in the first round; Broderick Jones (Pittsburgh, 2023) and Andrew Thomas (New York Giants, 2020) are among the most striking in recent years. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> “Georgia develops every position at a high level,” said Cantwell. “They develop guys. I love many things down there.” What Jackson Cantwell has said about Georgia, Kirby Smart Cantwell in February: “In recent years they have had many tackles in the first round (NFL Draft). You don't want to think you go inside:” Oh, I'm going to the NFL, “but like everyone who starts at Georgia, ends in the NFL at one point. I just love the Athens area. My mother lived there for a few years when she trained.” When Georgia offered Football Jackson Cantwell Georgia offered Cantwell a fair in July 2023 while participating in a summer camp in Athens. When visited Jackson Cantwell Georgia Football? Cantwell has made countless trips to Athens in recent years. He attended the victory of the Bulldogs on Auburn in October this last season and visited Georgia in March and July 2024. He also attended a Bulldogs match and a summer camp in 2023. Smart, in addition to offensive line coach Stacy Searels, Cantwell visited in Nixa last January. Georgia Football Offensive Linemen NFL Draft Picks since 2020 2024 – Sedrick van Pran-Granter, C, Fifth Round Pick

