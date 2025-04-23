“No cricket with Pakistan”: furious ex RCB star writes to BCCI about Pahalgam Horror

The sporting brotherhood of India fluctuated between sorrow and anger when it joined the nation when condemning the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, with some that the country should break all sports ties with Pakistan. On Tuesday, terrorists opened fire in an excellent tourist location in the Pahalgam of South Kashmir, in which at least 26 burgers were killed and several others were injured. The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow group of Pakistan-based Lashkar-E-Taiba (Let) Terror Group, has demanded responsibility for the attack.

“And this is precisely why I say -you don't play a cricket with Pakistan. Not now. Not never. When BCCI or the government refused to send India to the Champions trophy in Pakistan, some people dare to say:” Oh, but sport should rise above politics, “said former India -Cricketer -Posts.

“… Killing innocent Indians seems to be Pakistan's national sport and India should respond without tolerance and not with bats and balls,” he added.

Although India has not played bilateral cricket with Pakistan since 201213 and the BCCI refused to send her team for the Champions Trophy earlier this year, other Indian teams continue to travel to Pakistan for international events.

Goswami, who recently visited Pahalgam, said he had felt hope and peace to return to the valley.

“And now … this is bloodshed again. It breaks something in you. It takes you how often we are expected to remain silent, stay” sporty “while our people die. Not anymore. Not this time,” he added.

A “indignant” Olympic bronze medal-winning boxer and ruling BJP member Vijender Singh also called for a fixed “action”.

“Our brave soldiers will certainly give a suitable answer to this cowardly attack in the coming times. In the presence of the brave sons of mother India, the plans of those who want to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir will never succeed,” he said.

Indian Cricket Team head coach and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir wrote: “Praying for the families of the deceased. Those who are responsible for this will pay. India will strike.” Two-time Olympic medal-winning badminton player PV Sindhu also wrote an emotional post.

“My heart hurts for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. So much loss. No reason, no cause can ever justify such cruelty.

“To the families left behind – your grief is outside of words, but you are not the only one. We are with you. In these dark moments, we are allowed to find strength and never let the hope let go that peace will return!” Sindhu wrote.

Olympic gold medal winner Duo van Javelin Werster Neeraj Chopra and ABHINAV Bindra Bad for the victims.

“Heart broken by the tragic attack in Jammu & Kashmir. Praying for the victims and their families,” Chopra wrote.

“Heart broken by the horrible terrorist attack in Pahalgam. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Terror has no place in our world, we must be united against hatred and violence,” Bindra added.

The attack is the deadliest terrorist act in the valley since the Pulwama strike of 2019.

“Convention of this cowardly by Pakistan terrorists. India is united with our brave army, J&K police and paramilitary troops in the fight against terrorism. Justice will prevail,” said former India all-rounder Suresh Rainina.

“My heart goes out to relatives of all those who have lost their lives in cowardly attack. This cannot be forgiven,” wrote the former India spinner Harbhajan Singh.

Olympic medal-winning former hockey goalkeeper Pr Srejesh, shuttler Saina Nehwal and two-time world champion boxer Zareen also called for justice.

“Convention is not enough, justice must follow. Our heart is bleeding for Pahalgam. Terror should never win. Praying for anyone affected in the Pahalgam attack,” wrote Srejesh.

“The terror attack of Pahalgam is a heartbreaking memory of the threats that we continue to be confronted with. For those who spread, know that India is united and Justice will prevail. Jai Hind,” placed Saina.

Zareen added: “Those who attack innocent attack humanity themselves. Convention the cowardly terror attack in Pahalgam. Justice must be fast.” Former India Wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel said he was anesthetized by the terrible act.

“Shocked and angry to hear what happened in Kashmir. Although those responsible will be punished, there is now a numb disbelief about the terrible acts and the way it all happened,” wrote Parthiv.

The Indian Batting -Duo by Shubman Gill and Kl Rahul and former Spinner and India captain Anil Kumble also offered their condolences.

“Violence like this has no place in our country,” Gill posted.

Kumble added: “Innocent lives lost of meaningless violence. Praying for strength and peace for the affected families. Let's face hatred together.” Former India coach Ravi Shastri wrote: “A horrible, cowardly act that the nation should fully unite, no” no “cricket player politician Yusuf Pathan and his brother Irfan Pathan also expressed deep fear.

“Every time an innocent life is lost, humanity loses,” Irfan wrote.

“Such acts of violence have no place in our society. May peace rule,” Yusuf added, who is Trinamool Congress' Lok Sabha MP from Baharampur, West Bengal.

