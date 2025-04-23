Do Nevada play football and basketball to build a selection?

Apologies for the shorter than usual and perhaps a little more sloppy post bag while I spent five hours watching a Reno Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board meeting and to write this story on GSR Arena on GSR Arena for most of the day. But we also pressed a mail bag that is below. Thank you, as always, for the questions.

Here is the formula to win in every sport that collects a group of talented players who play hard, play smart and play together with a lot of faith and excellent coaching. Now those six things are not the same part of the comparison, because talent is the most important thing. But as we have seen over the years, that talent has to have other elements to flow together in a winning team. And nowadays it is more difficult than ever to get that buy-in, so that your team plays together, play hard and play smart. I know that he talks to Nevada football coach Jeff Choate that he emphasizes getting players who are disciplined and are happy to be in Nevada instead of worrying about what the wolven package does not have. I have not spoken with Steve Alford to see if his recruitment philosophy has changed, but given the kind of players that Nevada has added this month, it seems like a formula in line with what we have seen from Wolf Pack Football, about which I wrote in the most recent “Week in 1000 words”. I don't mind this formula as long as the Talent Mountain West -caliber is, because, as noted, that the most important part of the winning formula is, even though the other elements are important. Nevada is a school school at this stage, so it has to get blue borders players with a chip on their shoulders who are not actively looking for greener grass elsewhere in the middle of the season. The same applies to the coaches who carry out those programs.

The thing of Vaughn Weems (Junior College) and Kaleb Lowery (Naia) (Naia) at those lower levels on those lower levels is their size and athletics. These are big players in their position, even in the mountainwest, because Weems is a 6-foot-5 guard and lower a 6-8 wing/rack four. That plays in the MW, so although there will be an adjustment, it would not surprise me to see both on average in double digits next season. Both must even have Nevada success. If those boys become role players, that's a problem. They must be two of the top-five scorers of the team, together with Elia Price, Tyler Rolison and Tayshawn Comer. Regarding my expectations at the moment, I published my first MW 2025-26 Basketball Power rankings and Nevada had sixth. The top three are clearly cut with San Diego State, Utah State and Boise State in better form than the rest of the competition. San Jose State, Air Force and Fresno State are the clear lower three. So, Nevada is somewhere in the 4-8 range. But it's still early.

I didn't get the reference “Kelly's Heroes” and had to look it up. That film was made in 1970. I am not that old. But nowadays NIL certainly plays an important factor in recruiting, and neither football nor men's basketball is flooded with cash. Basketball for men is in a better situation than football, but I would not think that Wolf Pack Hoops has a top-four zero budget in the Mountain West (we don't know because none of these things is transparent). That makes recruiting harder but not impossible. But neither teams can afford a 'reconstruction season'. Nevada Football has been 2-10, 2-10 and 3-10 for the past three years. That is enough reconstruction years in a row. Nevada men's basketball comes from a 17-16 season. Another year in that range is not acceptable.

The first wave of visits and obligations of Nevada has come and gone, so it can take a while before more names and obligations appear. I agree that the top-two priorities are shooting and a center. My list outside season has (1) some photography; (2) Point Guard Help; (3) two -way wings; (4) leadership and toughness; (5) an athletic center; And (6) much more depth. Items two and three have been tackled, so that one (shooting) and five (an athletic center) is the biggest remaining problems. You could count the recurring center Jeriah Coleman if that athletic big one, but I would add another one. That said, the greatest need is 3-point shooting. Nevada's lower transfers (Vaughn Weems; Kaleb Lowery) both got nice percentages of three at their level, but in my opinion two more shootings with a high 30 percent are needed.

I'm not sure how accurate that is. Northern Nevada actually produces a lot of division I -Honkball players (also softball, as you have noticed). These are probably the two best secondary school sports in the region in producing university talent. Swimming is also coming up. But I have argued for a long time to pour more money into one female Olympic sport to see what you can do with that program (and if that means removing the money from a program, it would be women's basketball that is so top heavy, it is difficult for a Mountain West school to make a dent). I would choose softball or volleyball and give that sport an extra $ 750,000 per year and see where you land. At the moment, softball has the momentum, so I would choose to focus on if a great pitcher can make you a national candidate. And as you have noticed, the local talent is good.

Nevada Softball cannot win this weekend because San Diego State is only two back in the loss column and one day. Even if Nevada wipes New Mexico this week, it will not conquer the mountainwest. In the meantime, Nevada Domestennis can win a championship this weekend at the MW tournament. The Wolf Pack is the number 2 seed and beats no. 1 San Diego State and no. 3 UNLV and has a favorable draw, so I give Nevada a 25 percent chance to win the title. But Wolf Pack Softball wins the MW title of the regular season, so I will say that this is the program to break the nearly three-season of Nevada. That is just about two weekends.

I think we have some confusion here. With the house scheme, NCAA schools can share up to $ 20.5 million in income with its athletes. That figure was derived by taking 22 percent of the average total income generated by Division I schools. That said, schools are not locked up in paying a maximum of 22 percent of the generated income. It can issue up to $ 20.5 million in income, regardless of how much “income” it creates. Nevada could therefore give $ 20.5 million to athletes if it wanted. It is not covered with 22 percent of his generated income. So, yes, direct donations to the school can increase Nevada's income share. But external zero deals also remain legal, so that donors can also pay for athletes. The turnover sharing is only an extra source of income for players.

Certainly. Last Thursday Nevada Baseball won 19; Softball came from 7-1 to win during a walk-off; Women's Tennis has closed a perfect record at Mcarthur Tennis Center; Men's Tennis defeated rival UNLV in a comeback; And track and field star Lilly Urban broke a school record in the spear. It was a nice 24 hours before the wolf package.

I know nothing about a former player, but it is advantageous to have a general manager in the staff to deal with Nil and Roster Churn. It would be smart for each program to have some divorce between the head coach and players when it comes to zero payments. As it is, if a player is angry with his zero money, he can hold the head coach responsible and that can affect moral influence. That is the reason that NFL, MLB, NBA, etc. have teams of general managers. The GMs can tackle the business aspect and coach the coaches. So yes, I would advise every division I football and basketball team for men to have a GM to create that extra protective layer, although that person does not have to be a alum. Nevada Football has added a general manager out of season this season.

Regarding a softball late season, I don't think the NCAA softball tournament has “units” such as basketball, so as far as I know there would be no direct income. There can be an indirect boost of more donations or fan interest. And I imagine that the NCAA and/or Mountain West covers all costs on NCAA touring drips.

Football

Autumn portal: December 9-28

Spring Portal: April 16-25

Men's basketball

Spring Portal: March 24, April 22

Ladies' basketball

Spring Portal: March 25, April 23

Those are the dates you can enter. You can sign after the portal is closed. .

Easter brunch. I didn't even know that the Easter dinner was something until I saw a level question in our morning show asking what your favorite Easter dinner was. You do brunch and then you look for eggs.

Greater Nevada Field has organized recent baseball matches from Wolf Pack, including against Oregon State and UNLV in the past seasons. The last time it happened March 19, 2023 when Nevada lost to UNLV, 9-5 in 11 innings, after Bishop Manogue Grad Rylan Charles hit a Goad Shead Two-Run Homer. In terms of softball, that would not work because of the basic path size. But Wolf Pack Softball players have recorded the field on Greater Nevada Field for the Aces vs. Wolf Pack Baseball Fundraiser competition. We have not seen that in a few seasons, but there has been a crossover use over the years to benefit Nevada.

I see what you did there with the 4:20. But I initially thought you meant Wilson, because his record was not so bad, and that made me think of Brian Polian, who was treated as the plague for his wolven package. But Polian went 23-27 in general and 14-18 in the mountainwest before he was fired. I am not saying that that was the best term of office in the world, but things can certainly be worse as we have seen in recent seasons. When I ranked every Nevada football coach a few years ago, Polian was 12th of the 26. Top half!

Coaches who are publicly crazy instead of being angry behind the scenes is the result. Coaches have always been crazy other programs on campus, receive favorable treatment, larger budgets, larger salaries, easier travel, etc. Now you will see more growls in public. But most of those things stay behind the scenes.

Ohio? No.

Uconn? Yes.

Although I never thought the state would be Texas in the PAC-12, but that will probably happen. I mean, the PAC-12 let Utah the state. Stanford and Cal are in the ACC!

Miroslav was always my favorite Satan. He had 363 goals; Guy can shoot!

My second favorite Satan, you ask? Bill Cosby. He played Satan (“Barney Satin”) in the film “The Devil and Max Devlin” from 1981. He also did some Satan -like things in real life (reportedly).

Darren Sproles still weighed 190 pounds. How far do you throw someone who is heavy with people trying to stop you? I don't think that game would work. Or the opponent would catch him in the air and give him back for a defensive touchdown.

You have no idea how much I miss the old-school two-part stack. I dream about the Old-School Tweepad Stapel at least once a week.

Are we talking about the Dodgers (my favorite team) or the triple-a Angels (my Little League team)?

The Dodgers defeated the Rangers, 1-0, at Easter to improve to 16-7, half a game behind the Padres for first place in MLB. In the meantime, the Triple-a Angels defeated the A's, 22-8, on Easter evening to improve to 4-0-1, half a match behind the Diamondbacks for the first place in the Triple-a-Division of Washoe Little League. So we are both half a game back from Glory. The Triple-A Angels organize the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, so the first place is on the line.

See you next week!

Sport columnist Chris Murray provides insight into sports in Noord -Nevada. He writes a weekly Monday mailbag, even though it gives him a headache and it takes a few hours to write. But people seem to like it, so he does it anyway. Contact him via [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @ByChrismurray.