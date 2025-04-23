Why the first Serve of Mensik is his magic maker

Infosys ATP Beyond the figures analyzes the game of the Czech

April 22, 2025

Getty images Jakub Mensik won his first ATP Tour title in Miami.

By Andrew Eichenholz

Jakub Mensik broke through in 2024, when he participated in the following genes of Gen ATP presented by PIF. But an Infosys ATP beyond the figure analysis shows that he brought his game to new heights in 2025 behind an improved first serve.

The first percentage is always important, but usually not the key factor in determining victories and losses. This season, Carlos Alcaraz will be 18th in the first percentage at 65 percent, according to Infosys ATP statistics. Mensik is 35th out of 60.5 percent.

But this year has shown how important the shot is for his game. The 19-year-old played an ATP Challenger Tour event in March in Cap Cana and lost a three-setter in the semi-final of Damir Dzumhur, against whom he landed only 47 percent of his first portions. The following week on the Miami Open presented by Itau, Mensik earned at least 65 percent of his first portions in all six of his competitions.

The teenager left the ATP Masters 1000 event with his first ATP Tour title.

Mensik's first performance in Miami

Agreement First serve % First-Serve PTs won F vs. Djokovic 66.7% 76.9% SF vs. Fritz 72.3% 82.2% QF versus fils 66% 85.7% R32 vs. Safiullin 74.5% 87.8% R64 vs. Draper 65.8% 86% R128 vs. Bautista Agut 66.3% 84.2% Total 68.6% 83.4%

According to his head coach, Tomas Josefus, his first reserve improvement was the key to his breakthrough in Miami.

“I told Jakub in the past, many times, you don't have to be good in everything, but you have to be good at something,” said Josefus. “Jakub, he actually played the same performance, for example, as in a challenger in the Dominican Republic, but his serve was much better. He mainly improved his first service percentage.

“His hues efficiency went higher and of course, the circumstances, it was a big help for Jakub, because the surface and the Court Pace Index were absolutely much higher than during the tournament in Indian Wells. So actually the only reason for performance was.”

It is not only that Mensik has made his first blades, but where it led to. In Miami he won a considerably higher percentage of first -class points (83%) than he has on average in 2025 (79%) and during his career (76%).

“The serve is the only battle in your game for which you have time. You can basically do what you want and try to concentrate,” said Mensik Atptour.com in Munich. “The preparation earlier, you can take the time and think about it. If you play for forehands or backhands, you have no time at all, so it is of course really important how you start a point.

“For me, of course, with my height and everything, it is a very big weapon. From a young age, the serve was one of my favorite strokes in the game.”

In Miami Mensik enjoyed some of his best serving days for the season. Five of the six matches at touring level in which he made the highest degree of first minutes this year came at the Masters 1000 event, just like four of his five best days in first service points won. Josefus, who said that Mensik has worked with a mental coach, believes that many of the positive results came from his pre-Serve preparation.

“He didn't hurry, because sometimes when he is under pressure, when he feels some pressure from personal life and things like this, he often has tendencies and also during competitions, which hurry between the points,” Josefus said. “So actually, the break between the end of his previous point and then first serve, it is only eight, then a maximum of 12 seconds. But in Miami he didn't hurr.”

The result was winning 93 percent of his service games and lifting the trophy at the end of the tournament.

Menik's serve statistics

Status Miami 2025 Career First percentage 69% 61% 59% First sizer points won 83% 79% 76% Second greenhouses 48% 48% 48% Service games won 93% 86% 82%

Was it just the key in Miami?

This was not a story of one tournament for Mensik and his first service. There has been a theme for the teenager: land its first delivery and win competitions.

In 2025, Mensik will have an average first -class rate of 63 percent in competitions he has won versus 54 percent in competitions he has lost. His top 10 -serving days in terms of first services have all resulted in victories.

For many players, Landing More First Serves has to return the speed and strive for safer goals, making it easier for the returner.

But Mensik shows that when his serve is, he not only makes a lot of it, but also destroyed his opponents. Former world no. 1 Andy Roddick has taken note and discussed it with Andy Roddick Podcast after Miami.

“My biggest collection meal is that Serve will win many matches if he doesn't play perfectly in other parts of his game,” said Roddick. “His first Serve is Elite, his ability to hit all four corners of the same throw.”

The first Serve of Mensik – his magical maker – is the biggest reason why he is ninth in the PIF ATP Live Race to Turin and in early position for the Nitto ATP Finals.

“In recent years and last year I sometimes didn't feel that much consistency in my serve, but it's just a part of the game that I have some experience,” said Mensik. “I have practiced a bit, played many matches, and I can say that the consistency in my serve is much better these days.”

– Jon Jeraj contributed research for this story.