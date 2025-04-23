Sports
International Table Tennis Foundation to strengthen the spirit of diversity
Nairobi, Kenya, April 23 – The International Table Tennis Foundation (ITTF) Foundation apparently wants to strengthen the spirit of diversity and inclusion to inspire a more accepting society worldwide.
Speaking in Nairobi during the main celebration of the World Table Tennis Day (WTTD), ITTF president Petra Srling understood the need to integrate a mix of community people with different backgrounds, while also ensures that everyone is welcome, respected and respected to the game.
During the celebration in the Nairobis town hall, Petra praised the decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board to introduce a groundbreaking mixed team event for table tennis at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.
We really have to work and reconsider over the next generation. On the social side we have to think about the next generation that does good things, how we can open the door for the next generation, how we can involve, how we can work with diversity and inclusion as a theme for the World Table Tennis Day. But diversity and inclusion is not only something for the WTTD, it is something that we have to embrace every day in our lives, Petra noted
Thinking about the historical development prior to the Summer Games in 2028, Petra emphasized: The Los Angeles Olympic Games In 2028, a mixed team event and all 227 member associations around the world need female players to prepare for the games. That is why I am extremely proud of the concept that we came up with about the WTTD in 2018.
The Olympic table tennis program, which will now contain men and women's singles, the return of men and women double, mixed doubles and, for the first time ever at the Olympic Games, the mixed team event.
The mixed team event was first successfully launched on the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup in Chengdu, China, in December 2023.
This year, WTTD celebrated the Vision Changers Kenya in Nairobi.
Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA) President Andrew Mudibo thanked the ITTF Foundation for allowing Kenya to organize the WTTD head event.
I wish to appreciate the journey that the vision disleasers who Kenya has undergone into transforming lives, because it is how you live in a community that determines what your life will be like. It is a privilege and honor for Kenya to be selected as the center of the WTTD
For the past three years, ITTF Foundation has worked with Vision Changers Kenya via his DBF program, to support their impactful “Hope Kwa Vijana Mtaani” (Swahili for Hope for Youth in the Community).
This initiative has played an important role in the use of table tennis as a tool for crime prevention, rehabilitation and reintegration, which considerably reduces young offenses in local communities.
The success of this project speaks volumes: more than 880 young people benefited directly, with noticeable reductions of juvenile crime figures due to prevention strategies that involve young people in constructive activities.
By setting up six table tennis facilities within informal settlements in Mukuru Kwa Njenga and Kariobangi, Vision Changers Kenya has demonstrated how table tennis can transform lives and communities.
Kenya emphasizes these achievements and the most important celebration of 2025 in Nairobi, Kenya strengthens the message that table tennis is more than just a Sporta bridge to community cohesion that connects people from different skills, backgrounds, ages and sexual identities.
By working together with Vision Changers Kenya, the ITTF Foundation wants to strengthen the spirit of diversity and inclusion and inspire a more accepting society worldwide.
The WTTD 2025 celebration in Nairobi contained a diverse program that was designed to involve the entire community and beyond, inclusive table tennis tournaments of mixed double teams that bring together players of all backgrounds, community challenge matches and special famous performances.
The celebrations also brought insightful round table discussions with open dialogues about building inclusive communities by building and investigating the role of various stakeholders in promoting diversity and inclusion, as well as cultural festivals with live performances by local artists and musicians who celebrate the rich heritage of Kenya.
Sources
https://www.capitalfm.co.ke/sports/2025/04/23/international-table-tennis-foundation-out-to-amplify-spirit-of-diversity/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
