



A new era in Women's Cricket in England will start this week with the opening stop tier matches of the One-Day Cup campaign on Wednesday. The domestic game has had a state of Flux in recent years, but the 2025 season will take on a new look that the ECB hopes will take years. A 35-team provincial competition of various standard ended in 2019, and since 2020, provinces have introduced eight regional teams, which formed the top layer of women's cricket, participating in the Charlotte Edwards Cup and Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. This summer it will be replaced by a three -part domestic competition structure that consists of teams from individual provinces. The ECB has called it "the next phase in the evolution of women's cricket" and says that between 2025 and 2028 it will invest another 4 million to 5m in the game, so that the total is brought about 16 m. The ECB hopes that the plans can lead to an increase of 80% of professional women's players in England and Wales by 2029. A year ago, the eight provinces were awarded Tier 1 -Status Durham, Essex, Hampshire, Lancashire, Nottinghamshire, Somerset, Surrey and Warwickshire. Yorkshire said they were 'surprised and disappointed' not to be in the top layer, a case for the ECB, which – one month after the first announcement – agreed to allow them in Tier 1 from 2026. Glamor organ will be allowed from 2027. Last July, the ECB De Tier 2 clubs announced: Derbantshire, Glamor organ (until 2027), Gloucestershire, Kent, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, Middlesex, Sussex, Worcestershire and Yorkshire (until 2026). In general, the Tier 1 provinces must have at least 15 contracted players with a minimum salary of 20,000, the same as new male players. Those provinces will be obliged to invest at least 500,000 on the salary costs of players, but no more than 800,000. Women in Tier 2 will not have such a guarantee – most will probably be semi -professional, with wages left to their individual clubs. The eight top sides will dispute the One-Day Cup and T20 explosion, while the 10 Tier 2 sides will compete in Division two of those competitions, while more than a dozen more national provinces will join them to participate in the new Women's County Cupy. There will be no promotion or relegation for the first three seasons, although the top layer will be expanded in 2029 with two more teams, but the ECB has not yet decided which.

