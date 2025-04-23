



The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Foundation has re -confirmed its commitment to diversity and inclusion, using the Global Platform of World Table Tennis Day (WTTD) 2025 to promote acceptance and unity through sport. This year, the most important celebration, held in Nairobi, Kenya, players, community leaders and international officials, brought together under the theme diversity and inclusion, which reflects the continuous efforts to ensure that table tennis is accessible and hospitable for everyone. ITTF President Petra Srling, who spoke in the town hall of Nairobis, emphasized the importance of integrating people from different backgrounds and to make everyone feel respected and authorized to participate. Srling also emphasized a milestone decision of the International Olympic Committee to introduce a mixed team event for table tennis at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games that she described as a breakthrough for the equality and inclusion of gender in sport. We have to think about the next generation, how we can open doors and work with diversity and inclusion, only for the tennis day of the world table, but every day Srling noted1. The Nairobi celebration showed how table tennis can stimulate social change at Grassroots -level. The ITTF foundation partner with Vision Changers Kenya, via the Dream Building Fund, has supported projects such as Hope Kwa Vijana Maltali, which uses table tennis for empowerment of youth, crime prevention and rehabilitation in informal neder settings. In the past three years, this initiative has contributed to a decrease in youth crimes and reinforced community bonds. Inclusive tournaments, community competitions and cultural performances marked the Nairobi event, while round table discussions investigated how sport can promote more inclusive communities. The ITTF Foundations Gender Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (Gedi) Action Plan 2025 leads these efforts further, aimed at equal opportunities, representation and leadership for women and marginalized groups in sport. By uniting more than 300 events in 120 countries, WTTD 2025 has shown that table tennis is more than a gameit is a worldwide movement for inclusion, empowerment and positive social change. Read also: Gor Mahia -Coach Mihic solves internal gap with technical bank

