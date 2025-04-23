Patrick Kinahan: Byu Football has cashed in Marion

Provo A few years ago, on a recruitment trip to Byu, gave a potential football player and his family priority to financial compensation during the visit with the coaches.

Instead of discussing concepts as attacking and defensive philosophies or potential playing time, the subject was money. In essence, the coaches thought that every approaching effort was connected to cash.

Before they made their pitch, despite the talent of the player, the coaches were eliminated. No surprise then he did not choose byu.

It is clear that the arrival of name, image, similarly added a different dimension to recruitment that often makes coaching more complex. The problem has also become a major problem for programs throughout the country.

Twice a year, most college players can enter the transfer portal and participate in another program with immediate suitability in all sports. To a certain extent it will be a bidding war, while players and their representatives search the various financial packages and use them as leverage to secure the best possible deal.

Eventually the head coach and his assistants come to the quantities of compensation that players earn. Schools can say that much of the money comes from external sources, but coaches and managers take it into account.

Following the model found in professional sports, players contribute to the coaching stress by re -negotiating the original NIL agreements. As athletes perceive their value that improve, often at the insistence of family members and others in the circle, they want more money.

This was the case for Byu with Keelan Marion, a recipient/kick speed who entered the transfer portal last week after the spring practice after the spring practice was closed. Within a few days after he made it officially, the former transfer of Connecticut received nearly 20 offers from large programs such as Ohio State, USC and Notre Dame.

More than likely, after returning two kicking off for touchdowns to go with 24 receptions for 346 Yards last season, Marion gets a better zero deal from another school. At the same time, as in all cases, Byu must find a balance between the requirements of one player against those who stay on the Roster.

The point is that no player is larger than the team. Eventually, even with Byu knowing that it will miss the talents of Marion, each party made decisions in their respective best interests.

To a lesser extent, the situation joins Nico Iamaleava, who left Tennessee after starting last season at Quarterback in a team that made the first play-off of 12 teams. Iamaleava reportedly wanted to double his already handsome zero deal.

After the Quarterback had skipped the training before the spring competition, coach Josh Heupel announced that Tennessee continued. ESPN reported that Iamaleava earned $ 2.4 million with a contract that was generally worth $ 8 million.

After the spring match, Heupel, a former Snow College and Weber State Quarterback and Utah State Assistant said: “This program has been around for a long time. There are many great coaches who presented the cornerstone pieces, the legacy, the tradition that Tennessee is football.

On Sunday, Iamaleava announced his decision to play for UCLA; The first match of Utah in August is against UCLA in the Rose Bowl.

Byu also expects to lose Linebacker Harrison Taggart, who joined Marion to the transfer after two years before playing the cougars. After playing in Corner Canyon High in Draper, he played in three games during one season in Oregon.

Taggart, who has started 16 out of 24 games in the last two seasons, is probably looking for a NIL deal.