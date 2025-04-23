Sports
West Coast Conference announces 2025 Women's Tennis All-Conference Awards
San Bruno, Calif. Claiming a part of the West Coast Conference Women's Tennis Steering Seasonal Championship led San Diego to delivered three of the 2025 West Coast Conference Tennis Major Awards, because the conference announced the All-Conference sub part on Tuesday. San Diego's Nadia Abdala Coach of the Year won for the second time in three years. Claudia de Las Heras won player of the year, while her teammate Hannah Read and Pepperdine's Alexia Harmon Co-Freshman of the Year tabbed were.
Each of the all-conference teams and big prizes were exclusively voted by the WCCS tennis head coaches for women.
The Las Heras was voted the West Coast Conference Player of the Year after completing the regular season 13-9 in Singles. She led the Toreros on the number 1 court to part of the regular seasonal title of the conference for the first time in program history. The Las Heras also went 10-9 in Doubles with her partner Kailey Evans, and the tandem collected West Coast Conference Doubles First team All-Conference Honors. The Las Heras is the first Torero to win this prize since Emma Murphy won in 2004 and 2005 in Back-to-Back Year.
Abdala has now won West Coast Conference Coach of the Year twice during her three -year term of office as head coach of the Toreros. USD has now claimed this price six times in program history.
Readero is the first Torero that first-year student Win since Solymar Colling in 2019. She started playing 10-6 in Singles, including her last six in a row. Read has also collected a Doubles record of 6-7.
Harmon became Pepperdine's fourth West Coast Conference Conference student of the year in the past five years. In Singles Harmon finished 23-7 in Singles. In Doubles she went 7-5 with Liam Oved and 10-6 with Anastasiia Grechkina. The efforts of Harmon helped the waves to earn part of the regular seasonal title of the conference, so that the waves were given at least part of all 13 regular seasonal titles since the West Coast conference in 2012 began to recognize a regular seasonal champion.
The Las Heras was appointed the first team of All-Conference for the second consecutive year. Two waves (Grechkina and Vivian Yang) and two student athletes from the state of Washington (Maxine Murphy and Eva Alvarez Sande) together with LMU's Stefania Rogozinska-Dzik invented the All-Conference first team.
The Cougar duo van Sande and Murphy also collected double conference subjessions from the first team with the Las Heras and Evans. Pepperdine's Grechkina and Harmon completed the All-Conference First Team.
2025 WCC Womenstenisall-ConferenceAward
Coach of the Year: Where is Abdala, San Diego
Player of the year: Claudia de las Heras, San Diego
Co-freshman of the year: Alexia Harmon, Pepperdine
Co-freshman of the year: Hannah Read, San Diego
Singlesall conference
First team
Anastasiia Grechkina, Pepperdine
Claudia de Las Heras, San Diego
Maxine Murphy, Washington State
Stefania Rogozinska-Dzik, LMU
Eva Alvarez Sande, Washington State
Vivian Yang, Pepperdine
Second team
Anastasia Bozova, LMU
Kailey Evans, San Diego
Alexia Harmon, Pepperdine
Sally Pethybridge, Portland
Hannah Read, San Diego
Emily Robertson, Gonzaga
Honor
Juliette Daries, Saint Marys
Daniella Dimitrova, Santa Clara
Kristina Nordikyan, San Diego
Alaia Rubio Perez, Portland
Difficult Sewing, pepperdine
Elyse TSE, the state of Washington
Doublesall conference
First team
Kailey Evans and Claudia de Las Heras, San Diego
Eva Alvarez Sande and Maxine Murphy, Washington State
Anastasiia Grechkina and Alexia Harmon, Pepperdine
Second team
Sally Pethybridge and Alaia Rubio Perez, Portland
Stefania Rogozinska-Dzik and Anastasia Bozova, LMU
Emily Robertson and Ella Nielsen, Gonzaga
Honor
Hania Abouelsaad and Martin Markov, Washington State
Tian Yu Dong and Jillian Roa, Santa Clara
Do Notes Hesham and Savien Boulois, Gonzaga.
