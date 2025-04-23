



San Bruno, Calif. Claiming a part of the West Coast Conference Women's Tennis Steering Seasonal Championship led San Diego to delivered three of the 2025 West Coast Conference Tennis Major Awards, because the conference announced the All-Conference sub part on Tuesday. San Diego's Nadia Abdala Coach of the Year won for the second time in three years. Claudia de Las Heras won player of the year, while her teammate Hannah Read and Pepperdine's Alexia Harmon Co-Freshman of the Year tabbed were. Each of the all-conference teams and big prizes were exclusively voted by the WCCS tennis head coaches for women. The Las Heras was voted the West Coast Conference Player of the Year after completing the regular season 13-9 in Singles. She led the Toreros on the number 1 court to part of the regular seasonal title of the conference for the first time in program history. The Las Heras also went 10-9 in Doubles with her partner Kailey Evans, and the tandem collected West Coast Conference Doubles First team All-Conference Honors. The Las Heras is the first Torero to win this prize since Emma Murphy won in 2004 and 2005 in Back-to-Back Year. Abdala has now won West Coast Conference Coach of the Year twice during her three -year term of office as head coach of the Toreros. USD has now claimed this price six times in program history. Readero is the first Torero that first-year student Win since Solymar Colling in 2019. She started playing 10-6 in Singles, including her last six in a row. Read has also collected a Doubles record of 6-7. Harmon became Pepperdine's fourth West Coast Conference Conference student of the year in the past five years. In Singles Harmon finished 23-7 in Singles. In Doubles she went 7-5 with Liam Oved and 10-6 with Anastasiia Grechkina. The efforts of Harmon helped the waves to earn part of the regular seasonal title of the conference, so that the waves were given at least part of all 13 regular seasonal titles since the West Coast conference in 2012 began to recognize a regular seasonal champion. The Las Heras was appointed the first team of All-Conference for the second consecutive year. Two waves (Grechkina and Vivian Yang) and two student athletes from the state of Washington (Maxine Murphy and Eva Alvarez Sande) together with LMU's Stefania Rogozinska-Dzik invented the All-Conference first team. The Cougar duo van Sande and Murphy also collected double conference subjessions from the first team with the Las Heras and Evans. Pepperdine's Grechkina and Harmon completed the All-Conference First Team. 2025 WCC Womenstenisall-ConferenceAward Coach of the Year: Where is Abdala, San Diego

Player of the year: Claudia de las Heras, San Diego

Co-freshman of the year: Alexia Harmon, Pepperdine

Co-freshman of the year: Hannah Read, San Diego Singlesall conference First team

Anastasiia Grechkina, Pepperdine

Claudia de Las Heras, San Diego

Maxine Murphy, Washington State

Stefania Rogozinska-Dzik, LMU

Eva Alvarez Sande, Washington State

Vivian Yang, Pepperdine Second team

Anastasia Bozova, LMU

Kailey Evans, San Diego

Alexia Harmon, Pepperdine

Sally Pethybridge, Portland

Hannah Read, San Diego

Emily Robertson, Gonzaga Honor

Juliette Daries, Saint Marys

Daniella Dimitrova, Santa Clara

Kristina Nordikyan, San Diego

Alaia Rubio Perez, Portland

Difficult Sewing, pepperdine

Elyse TSE, the state of Washington Doublesall conference First team

Kailey Evans and Claudia de Las Heras, San Diego

Eva Alvarez Sande and Maxine Murphy, Washington State

Anastasiia Grechkina and Alexia Harmon, Pepperdine Second team

Sally Pethybridge and Alaia Rubio Perez, Portland

Stefania Rogozinska-Dzik and Anastasia Bozova, LMU

Emily Robertson and Ella Nielsen, Gonzaga Honor

Hania Abouelsaad and Martin Markov, Washington State

Tian Yu Dong and Jillian Roa, Santa Clara

Do Notes Hesham and Savien Boulois, Gonzaga.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wccsports.com/news/2025/3/31/athlete-awards-wcc-announces-2025-womens-tennis-awards.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos