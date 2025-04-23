



Norfolk, from. The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announced the 2025

Tennis All-Academic Selections, in honor of 70 student athletes of the conferences

Eight institutions that achieved academic success during the 2024-25 academic year. Morgan State had a total of nine athletes ( Aleksandra Evdokimova ” Lauryn Hall Muhammad Ghettas, Stefania Moysiadi ” Ameer Muhammad ” Niles Rachal ” Antonio Santos ” Marta Serra Carles And Hannah Smith ) Named after the Meac All-Academic team. Meac Sophomore, Junior and Senior Student athletes with a 3.0 or better cumulative

Grade point average, as well as transfer student athletes who have been in residence at

The institution for at least one year is eligible for all-academic awards.

Below the 2025 All-Academic Honorees is mentioned (by Settings): Coppin State (7) Ulugbek their abdurakhman

Rishi Jalota

Shakyia Johnson

Hard kheter pal

Liam Murtaugh

Alison Azaeak Quebengco

Tinashe Hea Delaware State (7) Kit yi kaye au-yeung

Kaitlyn Black

Brooklyn Bowen

Lucia Casas Blas

Eva Golembiovski

Camilla Mitolo

Jaiden Palmer Howard (15) Lophicer

Hanna Dessie

Marcel Dawson

Daniel Dunac

Jordan Grayson

Dana Hall

Imani Jean

Kendrick Lash

Sofia Lindholm

Michael Major

Kaosie Nwovedi

Lauren Oliver

Nadia Pegram

Saleh Stibbins

Mitchell A Morgan State (9) Aleakandr Evdokamova

Lauryn Hall Mohamed Ghettas

Stefania Moysiadi

Ameer Muhammad

Niles Rachal

Antonio Santos Marta Serra

Hannah Smith Norfolk State (6) Vladislav Gorbatenko

Boris Lunin

Irina Lura

Angelina Maniwska

Deniz Okyay

Jakub Solarski North Carolina Central (12) Kareem Abdul Hakim

Rodrigo Alves

Naresh Bharthy

Leo Fortier-Gaprange

Joon Joon

Gabriela Mejia Arenas

Patricia Palencia

Antoni Pankowski

Valeria San Miguel Soria

Oliver Saarinen

Neiman cut

Hugo Hidalgo Vega South Carolina State (14) Aissa Benchakroun

Sofya Chursina

Gabriel Johnson

Nithisbalaaai Nalusamy Lath

Danica Nedeljkovic

Rick Nieke

Novak Novakovic

Ivan Pauluchenko

Vanja Petrov

Tuhina Sambhus

Price in Semlal

Nalanda Teixeira de Silva

Valeria is tanned

Instagram: /Morganstatebears About Morgan Morgan State University, founded in 1867, is a carnegie classifiedHigh research (R2)Institution that offers nearly 140 academic programs that lead to degrees of the baccalaureate to doctorate. If that of MarylandBemiding Public Urban Research Universityand the only university that has the entire campusreferred to as a national treasureBy the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Morgan serves a multi -ethnic and multiracial student body and tries to ensure that the doors of higher education are opened as broadly as possible for as much as possible. For more information about Morgan State University, visitwww.morgan.edu.

