Meac announces 2025 Tennis All-Academic Selections
Norfolk, from. The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announced the 2025
Tennis All-Academic Selections, in honor of 70 student athletes of the conferences
Eight institutions that achieved academic success during the 2024-25 academic year.
Morgan State had a total of nine athletes (Aleksandra Evdokimova” Lauryn HallMuhammad Ghettas, Stefania Moysiadi” Ameer Muhammad” Niles Rachal” Antonio Santos” Marta Serra Carles And Hannah Smith) Named after the Meac All-Academic team.
Meac Sophomore, Junior and Senior Student athletes with a 3.0 or better cumulative
Grade point average, as well as transfer student athletes who have been in residence at
The institution for at least one year is eligible for all-academic awards.
Below the 2025 All-Academic Honorees is mentioned (by Settings):
Coppin State (7)
Ulugbek their abdurakhman
Rishi Jalota
Shakyia Johnson
Hard kheter pal
Liam Murtaugh
Alison Azaeak Quebengco
Tinashe Hea
Delaware State (7)
Kit yi kaye au-yeung
Kaitlyn Black
Brooklyn Bowen
Lucia Casas Blas
Eva Golembiovski
Camilla Mitolo
Jaiden Palmer
Howard (15)
Lophicer
Hanna Dessie
Marcel Dawson
Daniel Dunac
Jordan Grayson
Dana Hall
Imani Jean
Kendrick Lash
Sofia Lindholm
Michael Major
Kaosie Nwovedi
Lauren Oliver
Nadia Pegram
Saleh Stibbins
Mitchell A
Morgan State (9)
Aleakandr Evdokamova
Lauryn Hall
Mohamed Ghettas
Stefania Moysiadi
Ameer Muhammad
Niles Rachal
Antonio Santos
Marta Serra
Hannah Smith
Norfolk State (6)
Vladislav Gorbatenko
Boris Lunin
Irina Lura
Angelina Maniwska
Deniz Okyay
Jakub Solarski
North Carolina Central (12)
Kareem Abdul Hakim
Rodrigo Alves
Naresh Bharthy
Leo Fortier-Gaprange
Joon Joon
Gabriela Mejia Arenas
Patricia Palencia
Antoni Pankowski
Valeria San Miguel Soria
Oliver Saarinen
Neiman cut
Hugo Hidalgo Vega
South Carolina State (14)
Aissa Benchakroun
Sofya Chursina
Gabriel Johnson
Nithisbalaaai Nalusamy Lath
Danica Nedeljkovic
Rick Nieke
Novak Novakovic
Ivan Pauluchenko
Vanja Petrov
Tuhina Sambhus
Price in Semlal
Nalanda Teixeira de Silva
Valeria is tanned
Theodora Vujicic
Follow Morgan State Athletics in Cyberspace
There are many ways to keep up with MSU atletiekonlineAnd on the way:
Visitww.morganstatebears.com, the official website of Bears Athletics, for news, schedules, statistics, BIOS and more.
Follow us on social media:
Facebook: /Morganstatebars
Twitter: @morganstbears
Instagram: /Morganstatebears
About Morgan
Morgan State University, founded in 1867, is a carnegie classifiedHigh research (R2)Institution that offers nearly 140 academic programs that lead to degrees of the baccalaureate to doctorate. If that of MarylandBemiding Public Urban Research Universityand the only university that has the entire campusreferred to as a national treasureBy the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Morgan serves a multi -ethnic and multiracial student body and tries to ensure that the doors of higher education are opened as broadly as possible for as much as possible. For more information about Morgan State University, visitwww.morgan.edu.
