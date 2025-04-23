A number of NHL players can be called to testify when the trial of Hockey Canada starts





London, Ont. When the jury selection started on the first day of the Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial, the Kroon revealed the list of potential witnesses and called a number of NHL players who may be called to witness. De Kroon mentioned a total of more than 40 people, including 14 players who were members of the 2018 World Junior Championship Hockey Team and in London, Ont., The moment the alleged sexual attack took place. Five members of that team Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Forenton, Dillon Dub and Cal Foote were presented on Tuesday in Ontario Superior Court in London; All did not argue. McLeod also did not owe an additional indictment due to party for the violation (he is the only one of the five players who are confronted with multiple costs). The charges stem from an alleged incident that took place in June 2018 after a Hockey Canada Gala that celebrated the 2018 championship teams, with a 20-year-old woman claiming that she had been sexually abused for a number of hours in a hotel room in London. Taylor Raddysh, Boris Katchouk, Brett Howden, Tyler Steenbergen, Drake Batherson, Sam Steel, Robert Thomas, Maxime Comtois, Jake Bean, Dante Fabbro, Colton Point, Conor Timmins, Jonah Gadjovich, en Cale Makar waren een lijst met een lijst van potentiële getuigen van die 2018 Roosters van die 2018 Roosters van die 2018 Roosters van die 2018 schedules of those 2018 schedules of those 2018 gratings of those 2018 schedules of that 2018 Rosis of that 2018 Roster that has been taken into account in the course of time that were taken into account in the course of once that he was taken into account, which have been called weeks. Sources told Athletics Last week it is expected that every NHL player was called to testify who participates in the NHL play -offs is expected to have the option to testify virtually. Tim Hunter, Shawn Bullock and Bob Martin, all members of those 2018 Canadian World Juniors teams, were also mentioned as potential witnesses. The opening statements are expected to start on Wednesday, after which witnesses will be called. A jury of 14 11 women and 3 men was selected, as well as two alternative jury members (one man and one woman). All jury members said they were familiar with the case from media reports and/or internet coverage, but every jury member who was selected assured the court that they could be both broad-minded and impartial when assessing the evidence introduced during the trial. Justice Maria Carroccia, who is chairman, said that the court selected a larger jury than normal (most juries consist of 12 members and two alternatives) because of the expected length of the trial. Carroccia said she wanted to make sure that a full jury of 12 will be available when the deliberations start in the interest of justice. During the jury's selection process, potential jury members were asked if they had experiences from the past with sexual violence or connections with someone accused of or is a victim of the violation and, if so, their ability to remain impartial. Potential jury members were also asked if they had feelings or beliefs about hockey players who would influence their ability to decide the case without a bias. (Illustration: then Goldfarb / The athletics. Images: Istock)

