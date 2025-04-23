



No fewer than 50 teams will participate in the National Table Tennis Championships 2025 that will be invoiced to keep in Osun State. Otan Ayegbaju, a historic city in southwestern Nigeria, will organize 50 teams of states and clubs throughout the country for the 5th edition of the Michael and Felicia Alabi Memorial Competition. The tournament, sponsored by the Michael and Felicia Alabi Foundation and organized by the Osun State Table Tennis Association under the auspices of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), will take place in Idera Multi-Purposis Hall in Otan Ayegbaju of 27 May 2025. Participating teams come from various states, including Lagos, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Taraba, Nasarawa, Abia, Adamawa, Anambra, Delta, Edo, Kwara, Kogi, Ekiti, Katsina, Niger, Zamfara and the host State, Osun. Expected clubs are Aruna Sports Club, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria police. With more than N11.5 million at stake, the tournament of a week will take place in the newly built Michael and Felicia Alabi Memorial Table Tennis Hall. Also read: Paralympians chase titles on 56th national table tennis championships Ayodeji Alabi, chairman of the Osun State Table Tennis Association, stated that the tournament aims to supplement the efforts of the federation to discover new talent and to authorize young people throughout the country. To improve this year's edition, the tournament promises a mix of sport and entertainment, planned with various artists to perform daily. Alabi, a member of the ITTF Africa committee, assured that all participants would be housed and fed during the event to motivate them to perform their best. The person who comes to this tournament will take a lot of luck home because we have an entertainmentlounge with many artists. After the games there will be comedy shows, music performances and well -known disc jockeys. We create a diverse entertainment portfolio for everyone who is present, said Alabi. Additionally, para and deaf events will be part of this year's edition, with athletes competing in various categories including men's singles, women's singles, U-15 boys' and girls' singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, mixed doubles, veteran singles, para men's singles open, para women's singles Open, Deaf Men's Singles, Deaf Women's Singles, and Local Singles. This year we expect around 400 to 450 participants, and we will accommodate and feed them for free. This year's tournament is different because we have created an environment where participants will sleep and eat well, Alabi added. Participate in the conversation Opinions Support Rimpingen Nigeria, Hold Up Solutions Journalism Balanced, fearless journalism powered by data comes with enormous financial costs. As a media platform we hold leadership responsible and we do not exchange the right to print freedom and freedom of expression for a piece of cake. If you like what we are doing and are ready to maintain solutions, donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause. Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for social development. Donate now

