'Stop playing cricket with Pakistan'





'You don't play a cricket with Pakistan. Not now. Never ' Image: Cricketers demand an immediate and total combustion of sports tires with Pakistan. Photo: Satish Kumar/Reuters The sporting community of India was of sorrow and anger and follows the horrible terrorist attack in Pahalgam, so that 26 civilians are dead and several others were injured. While the nation is mourning, some of the most celebrated athletes in the country not only convicted the attack, but also called for decisive action – both on the ground and in the field of sports diplomacy. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, based in Pakistan, claimed responsibility for bloodshed, some athletes such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Shreevats Goswami signed up to speak with Pakistan. “The affected families must go through an unimaginable test – India and the world are united with them at this dark hour, while we mourn for the loss of lives and praying for justice,” Tendulkar wrote. “Sincere participation in the families of the victims. Praying for peace and strength to families all who lost their lives and righteousness to be served for their cruel act,” Kohli posted on his Instagram. Similar feelings were expressed by other top players such as Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav. Former India cricket player Shreevats Goswami wrote a highly formulated post and demanded all sporting ties with Pakistan. “And this is exactly why I say – you don't play a cricket with Pakistan. Not now. Not never. When BCCI or the government refused to send India to the Champions trophy in Pakistan, some people dare to say:” Oh, but sport should rise above politics, “Goswami wrote. “… Killing innocent Indians seems to be Pakistan's national sport and India should respond without tolerance and not with bats and balls,” he added. Although India has not played bilateral cricket with Pakistan since 2012–13 and the BCCI refused to send its team earlier this year for the Champions Trophy, other Indian teams continue to travel to Pakistan for international events. Goswami, who recently visited Pahalgam, said he had felt hope and peace to return to the valley. “And now … this is bloodshed again. It breaks something in you. It takes you how often we are expected to remain silent, stay” sporty “while our people die. Not anymore. Not this time,” he added. A “indignant” Olympic bronze medal-winning boxer and ruling BJP member Vijender Singh also called for a fixed “action”. “Our brave soldiers will certainly give a suitable answer to this cowardly attack in the coming times. In the presence of the brave sons of mother India, the plans of those who want to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir will never succeed,” he said.

