Ohio State Football, Ryan Day in Play for 5-Star
Jackson Cantwell: Football Prospect breaks down the coming decision
Jackson Cantwell, the number 1 football perspective in the 2026 class, is working on his recruitment for his upcoming decision.
Days after winning the Football Playoff National Championship Ryan Day, Ohio State Coach Ryan Day, was in the Nixa High School Coaching offices next to five-star Prospect Jackson Cantwell. It was his first recruitment stop after lifting the trophy over his head.
Ohio State is one of the four teams that hope that the number 1 recruit in the 2026 class will choose them in 30 April. The Buckeyes are the only program that Cantwell can sell as the reigning champion.
“They are now the best team in the country,” said Cantwell. “Ohio State is a really good situation.”
The 6-foot-8, 300 pounds Nixa High Offensive Tackle will choose between the Buckeyes, Georgia, Miami (Florida) and Oregon. He has made two visits to Columbus for the past five months while trying to collect as much information as possible about the turnover in the function of the offensive line coach.
Day, which is more practical with the quarterbacks, had to hire a new offensive line coach this season after Justin Frye had left the program to take over the same position for the NFL Arizona Cardinals. Frye has been with OSU since 2022 and helped in making offensive Tackle Paris Johnson Jr. The sixth-overal pick in the NFL design of 2023.
The departure of Frye led to three Ohio State employees who will influence Cantwell's decision.
Tyler Bowen, formerly the offensive coordinator at Virginia Tech, was implemented as the new offensive line coach. Bowen has not served an offensive line coach since 2017 when he was in Maryland. Marcus Johnson, who was Purdue's attacking line coach last year before the staff of the boiler makers were fired, is the assistant -offensive line coach of the team. Charlie Dickey will also serve as an offensive line assistant, who has held main roles in the state of Oklahoma and the state of Kansas in recent years.
“They have hired many great offensive line coaches,” said Cantwell. “They put a lot of emphasis on it and try to ensure that they develop those guys.”
What Jackson Cantwell said about Ohio State Football, Ryan Day
Cantwell in February:“Ohio State is an interesting thing for me. They have Ryan Day, who has done fantastic work and is probably the most underrated coach in the university football. He is one of the best coaches in the university football. I sometimes don't even think that Ohio likes him, and I couldn't tell you why. I think they have a great attack year in and year out.
“Their attacking line did incredible last year, but I think it is interesting that they have another offensive line coach because he left to go to the cardinals, and now they have a man who has not coached O-Line since 2016. It will be interesting to see how that works.”
When Ohio State Football offered Jackson Cantwell
Ohio State offered Cantwell in October 2023. When he announced his offer, he said he received the received from Buckeyes General Director Mark Pantoni.
When visited Jackson Cantwell Ohio State Football?
Cantwell has visited the Ohio State twice in the last five months.
The first came in mid-December prior to the first round of the Buckeyes of the Buckeyes on the play-off of the college on Tennessee. He returned to Columbus for a two-day visit in March, where he could meet Bowen for the first time, the new OSU-Offensive Line Coach.
Ohio State Football Offensive Linemen NFL Draft Picks since 2020
Ohio State will probably have selected several attacking rulers in this week's NFL concept.
ESPN arranges Josh Simmons as the fourth best attacking Tackle, Donovan Jackson as the fourth best guard and Seth McLaughlin as the second best center.
- 2023 – Paris Johnson Jr. (sixth general pick)
- 2023 – Daward Jones (fourth round)
- 2023 – Luke Wypler (sixth round)
- 2022 – Nicholas Petit-Frere (third round)
- 2022 – Thayer Munford (seventh round)
- 2021 – Josh Myers (second round)
- 2021 – Wyatt Davis (third round)
- 2020 – Jonah Jackson (third round)
Ohio State Football 2025 Offensive line Selection Make -up
- Seniors – 3
- Juniors – 4
- Sophomores – 5
- First -year students – 4
OHIO State Football 2025 Offensive Line Recruit Class
Carter Lowe Four -star attacking tackle arranged as the number 72 player in the 2025 class.
Jake Cook Three-star offensive lineman.
Jayvon Mcfadden Three-star attacking lineman.
Ethan Onianwa Offensive tackle transfer of rice.
Phillip Daniels Offensive tackle transfer from Minnesota.
