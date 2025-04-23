Former World Junior Hockey Players do not argue guilty in sexual matter chosen as a jury

Former NHL and World Junior player Michael McLeod arrives in the London courthouse on April 22, 2025.Geoff Robins/The Globe and Mail 1 of 5

Former NHL and World Junior player Alex Foreenton arrives in the London courthouse on April 22, 2025.Geoff Robins/The Globe and Mail 2 of 5

Former NHL and World Junior player Cal Foote arrives in the London courthouse on April 22, 2025.Geoff Robins/The Globe and Mail 3 of 5

Former NHL and World Junior Player Dillon Dube arrives in the London court building on April 22, 2025.Geoff Robins/The Globe and Mail 4 of 5

Former NHL and World Junior Player Carter Hart arrives in the London courthouse on April 22, 2025.Geoff Robins/The Globe and Mail 5 of 5

The five members of the World Junior Hockey Team of Canadas 2018 who have been charged with an alleged sexual attack in London, on., Have not guilty.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Forenton, Dillon Dub and Cal Foote appeared on Tuesday morning in a London courtroom for jury choice.

It was the first time that the men have appeared in court since they were sued 15 months ago. Each is accused of sexual abuse of the same woman in a hotel after a hockey canada gala in June 2018. Mr. McLeod is confronted with a second indictment of being a party to sexual violence.

Since the case became public three years ago, it has raised difficult questions about the beloved game of the country, as well as the actions of his national administrative body, Hockey Canada, of which TSN revealed that it had quietly imposed a lawsuit of millions of dollars that was put forward by the complainant in connection with the alleged 2018 attack.

The subsequent scandal caused parliamentary hearings and controversial dismissal at Hockey Canada. Ottawa froze federal financing for the sports body and sponsors such as Tim Hortons, Canadian Tyre and Bauer withdrew their support.

The police led the police to reopen a previously closed investigation into the events of 19 June 2018. This week, almost seven years after the alleged sexual attack, the five players will be confronted with a jury.

The long -awaited test, which is expected to start on Wednesday and the last to eight weeks, could involve the current NHL players who were part of the Junior Team 2018, some of whom are now playing in the Stanley Cup -Play -offs that are called to the witness -box.

On Tuesday, the five accused players arrived in court flanked by family members and their lawyers, who seem to be clean birth and wear dark suits. The courtroom is one of the largest in London. The Space Courtroom 21 is the same that was used during the infamous Bandidos Biker Massacre test in 2009.

After the players were presented, the jury election process came to a late start due to technical problems with the Rechtzal Audio. As soon as it was established, Justice Maria Carroccia said that 14 jury members and two alternatives would be selected, although the alternatives will be rejected as soon as the process starts with hearing evidence. Only 12 members would be involved in deliberations on a final judgment. Each receives $ 150 per day in compensation.

When the court was postponed on Tuesday, the selection of the jury was completed, with about three -quarters of the 16 selected members who were women.

During the selection process, Justice Carroccia asked every potential jury member a series of questions, including whether they had had earlier experiences with the crime of sexual abuse, as a victim, as a suspect, or with regard to someone they knew were accused of having their ability to influence their ability to be impartial. The potential jury members were also asked if they had pre -made opinions about hockey players and whether they had seen any reports about the case in the media.

In 2018, Canadas Junior Hockey Team won the world championship. In June Hockey Canada held a fundraising event in London, where the players were honored. After the gala, many members of the team started drinking and dancing in the center of London. The alleged sexual attack took place later that night.

The London police concluded a first investigation into the incident without charges in 2019, but the case was reopened in the summer of 2022 after the TSN report on the settlement. The Globe and Mail then reported on the existence of Hockey Canadas National Equity Fund, which was a pool of money that was partially collected by registration costs that were used, paying settlements for sexual attacks. The stories led to national indignation.

In January 2024, the London police ordered five members of the team to surrender to charges. At the time, all five men played professional hockey. Mr Dub was a member of the Calgary Flames, Mr. Hart was at the Philadelphia Flyers and Mr. McLeod and Mr. Foote played for the New Jersey Devils. Mr. Forenton, who had previously been a member of the senators of Ottawa, played for the Swiss club, HC Ambri-Piotta.

Timeline of important events in the Hockey Canada case