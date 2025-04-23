Mohammad Amir exposes PCB, reveals why he really stopped with Pakistan Cricket again | Cricket -Nieuws





Mohammad Amir (AFP photo) New Delhi: Former fast bowler Mohammad Amir has revealed that he brought himself offside and ignored the “ Pakistan Cricket set “following the 2024 T20 World Cup Granting the lack of communication of the board as the main reason behind his retirement at the end of last year. Amir, together with Imad Wasim, had come out of retirement to participate in the T20 World Cup 2024, where Pakistan's disappointing campaign saw them crashing for the Super Eight stage.

The duo announced their retirement on consecutive days in December.

In a TV channel, Amir said: “I felt sidelined and ignored by the Pakistan Cricket Setup after the T20 World Cup. After the T20 World Cup was over, no one even spoke to me. Nobody told me if I was part of the future plans.”

He added: “A wise person understands the signs – if you are not in the plans, then you have to think about yourself. That is exactly what I have made. I have now made a decision – thank you very much, international cricket.” Huge prediction! Kl Rahul would play instead of Rishabh Pant in 2026 T20 World Cup Amir had retired earlier in December 2020 from the international cricket, with reference to issues with then coaches Misbah-Ul-Haq and Waqar Younis.

He also revealed that he had rejected a provincial contract after he had the Print plate To represent Pakistan at the World Cup in North and South America. Survey How important is the communication between players and the cricket board? “To be honest, I finally spent more money than I have earned. I traveled with my trainer and all those expenses came from my own pocket. But that is a different matter,” Amir said.

In the game itself, Amir argued for an aggressive mindset in Cricket.

“Cricket used to be bright. Being aggressive is part of the beauty of the game. It's not about a lack of respect – it's about shifting the focus of the Slagman. We all hang around and we're kidding,” he shared.

The 33-year-old also threw his support behind Babar Azam and expressed the confidence that the Pakistan-Starbatter will bounce back, while he also points to technical defects in his game.

Receive the latest IPL 2025 updates on Times of India, including match schemes, team squadrons, point table and IPL Live Score for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS and RR. Don't miss the list of players in the race for IPL Orange Cap and IPL Purple Cap.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/news/mohammad-amir-exposes-pcb-reveals-why-he-really-quit-pakistan-cricket-again/articleshow/120552654.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos