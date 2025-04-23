Chargers, Lions to Face Off in 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game





The first competition of the preseason of the year will contain two Playoff teams from the 2024 campaign, although neither lasted very long. LA was bounced by Houston on the wildcard weekend, while the top lions of Washington lost in the division round. Neither the Lions nor the Chargers have appeared in a Hall of Fame game since 1994. Detroit is always 1-2, while the bolts are 0-1-1; The performance of the last from 1980 ended in the only scoreless game in the Hof game history. The Court of Court takes place two days before the Enthinement of the 2025 class, with four members, including Chargers -legend Antonio Gates. The tight end spent his entire 16-year-old career with the Bouten, from San Diego to Los Angeles. Tickets for the Hall of Fame game from 2025 presented by Novartis will be on sale at 10 am etc. Fans can buy tickets at https://www.profootballhof.com/tickets/. Fans looking for unparalleled access to events in Enshrinement Week from 2025 can explore hospitality packages from the location, the official hospitality provider of the NFL, who combine tickets with unique experiences. Visit www.onlocationxp.com/profootballhof For more information.

