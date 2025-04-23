Noord-Ararzona Damestnis brought in a total of eight prizes on Wednesday morning, when the Big Sky conference announced the 2025 All-Conference teams in addition to individual prize winners.

Head coach Ewa Bogusz was named Big Sky head coach of the year when NaU closed the regular season with a 7-0 win over Weber State to improve to 11-Straight victories, where the regular season was completed 10-0 at home and a perfect 8-0 in Big Sky Play. The Jacks won the regular seasonal title and have guaranteed the number 1 seed in the conference tournament that this weekend will be in the Phoenix Tennis Center.

Daryna Shoshyna Earned Big Sky MVP subjessions, unanimous as voted by competition head coaches, after a 16-1 singles record, with 8-1 on the number 1 and 8-0 on the No. 2. Shoshyna went 8-0 in Big Sky meetings. In addition to MVP, Shoshyna was also an All-Big Sky First Team unanimous selection.

Another unanimous All-Big Sky singles Add First Team Selection, Patrycja Niewiadomska In the honor after a 14-2 regular seasonal record, with 5-2 on the number 1 and a perfect 9-0 at number 2.

Andrea Noguera was appointed as the second team of All-Big Sky Singles after a 14-2 second-year campaign, which mainly played at number 4 with a 7-1 record, while he went 5-1 at number 3 and 2-0 on the No. 5. Freshman Elen Amber A 13-3 slate pulled off to earn All-Big Sky Singles Honorable Mention, with a 5-3 record at number 4 and a perfect 8-0 at number 5.

On the double side, Shoshyna and Jantacova were appointed as the All-Big Sky-Doubles First Team Beside Laura Duhl And the All-Big Sky from Niewiadomska doubles the second team awards. Shoshyna and Jantacova held a record of 10-5, mainly at the top of the line-up with an 8-4 record while 2-1 on the No. 2. Duhl and Niewiadomska 8-4 in general while a 7-2 record held on number 2.

The Houthakkers are waiting for the results of the quarter -final matchup on Thursday between No. 4 Montana State and no. 5 Idaho State to find their Friday semi -final opponent. Matches start on Friday at 8 am MST. Follow the jackets on X, Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date with Nau Tennis.