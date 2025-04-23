



Fargo USA Hockey announced his selection for the 2025 International Ice Hockey Federation Under-18 Men's World Championship on Tuesday morning and has three well-known names in the Fargo-Moorhead region. Andrew O'Neill from Fargo, West Fargo's Lincoln Kuehne and Moorhead's Garrett Lindberg will represent the red, white and blue during this year's tournament, which starts on Wednesday 23 April with provisional play in Frisco and Allen, Texas. The selection also contains Fargo Force Vooruit Matthew Lansing, who ended the USHL season 2024-25 with 13 goals and 15 assists for 28 points in 56 games. Lansing was traded in February to the Force van Waterloo. The Tonawanda, New York, Native and Quinnipiac Commit ended with five goals and six assists for 11 points in 16 games with Fargo. O'Neill, Kuehne and Lindberg have skated the last two seasons together in the US National Team Development Program, with the U17 team in 2023-24 and the U18s this season. Lindberg, a defender and North Dakota commit, registered one goal and seven assists for eight points for the U18s this season. He will wear a letter for Team USA in the U18 men's worlds, which serves as an alternative captain next to Concord, Massachusetts' Richard Gallant and Green Bay, Wisconsin's Drew Shock IV. Asher Barnett van Wilmette, Illinois, will present this year's schedule this year. Lincoln Kuehne van West Fargo was appointed USA Hockey's World Championship World Championship under 18 on Tuesday. Contribution photo / Rena Laverty – USA Hockey Kuehne, a defender who will skate for the state of Arizona, registered two goals and seven assists for nine points during the U18 season. O'Neill, an attacker and fighting Hawks -Rekruut, has made five goals and 10 assists for 15 points for the U18s this year. USNTDP head coach Greg Moore will lead Team USA for the first time on this year's Worlds Tournament. The US is looking for its 12th gold medal, which last takes gold at the 2023 tournament, held in Basel and Porrentruy, Switzerland, with a 3-2 overtime victory over Sweden. The US fell in a 6-4 result in Canada in Espoo, Finland in the gold medal match last year. Team USA will open on Wednesday at 7 p.m. for the time being against the Czech Republic. All will be broadcast live on the NHL network. The tournament ends with the gold medal match at 7 p.m. on Saturday 3 May. Andrew O'Neill from Fargo was appointed USA Hockey's World Championship Heren-18 men on Tuesday. Contribution photo / Rena Laverty – USA Hockey The US will compete in group B with the Czech Republic, Germany, Sweden and Switzerland. Group A consists of Canada, Finland, Latvia, Norway and Slovakia to complete the field of 10 teams. Group A games are disputed in Credit Union of the Texas Event Center in Texas, while the group B section is held in Frisco's Comerica Center. Each site will organize two quarter-final competitions, while both semi-finals, bronze and gold medal games are held in Frisco. Twenty -four of the 25 players in this year's schedule have skated for the USNTDP. Twelve states are represented with Minnesota that led the way with five players. Twenty-two players are eligible for the NHL concept of 2025.

Ryan Spitza came to the forum as a sports reporter in December 2021. He grew up in Marquette, Mich., A city of 20,000 on the southern coast of Lake Superior. Hij studeerde multimedia-journalistiek en heeft een mineratie in public relations aan de Northern Michigan University en studeerde af met een Bachelor of Science in mei 2019. Tijdens het studerende studeren, heeft Spitza echte ervaring opgedaan op het gebied van middelbare school- en universiteitsatletiek voor zowel het mijnbouwboek voor het mijnendagboek als de North Wind. Spitza can be reached on 701-451-5613 or [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @ryspitza.

