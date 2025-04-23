Football gossip, paper talking and rumors about the transfer: Tottenham -Baas Ange Postecoglou on the way to exit | Football news

The best stories and rumors about the newspapers of Wednesday …

Daily Telegraaf

Ange Postecoglou goes to the exit of Tottenham, or his team wins the Europa League or not. There is a growing feeling that Postecoglou Tottenham will probably leave at the end of the season, regardless of the outcome of the Europa League campaign, either by being rejected or a mutual farewell.

Jurgen Klopp will probably not return to management before the summer of next year – or not at all – while the former Liverpool manager is still connected to Real Madrid.

Manchester United hopes to pay for Matheus Cunha, the Wolverhampton Wanderers Forward, in installments.

Gary Neville says that Matheus Cunha would be suitable at Manchester United



Rory Mcilroy Mania has given a lift to this summer's open championship at Royal Portush with a record of 278,000 fans who were expected on the Dunluce Links.

Newcastle Falcons are ready to involve lawyers in their attempt to receive compensation for leaving Academy products, since Ben Redshaw, the England U20 star, is the last to exchange Tyneside for a rival for premiership.

Daily mail

Manchester United wants to close £ 92.5 million companies for Matheus Cunha and Liam Delap this summer this summer.

The last about chasing Manchester United to Wolves Vooruit Matheus Cunha



Kevin Thelwell is in a pole position to get a key role at Rangers, either as a sports director or director of Voetbal.

Leeds will try to strengthen in the central midfield, with Borussia Monchengladbach's Julian Weeigl of Interest, while a potential return for Kalvin Phillips has also been discussed.

Lyon has written their fans on social media who invite complaints about their treatment at Old Trafford during their Europa League defeat against Manchester United who has made them 'in danger'.

Plans to extend Elland Road to a capacity of 56,500 starts in particular, with the board of directors of Leeds City Council that meets on Wednesday.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that he almost leaves the Spanish giants, in the midst of intense speculation that he stands in line as the next Brazilian boss.

Sky Sports Football Journalist Sam Blitz looks at how Leeds and Burnley can stay in the Premier League next season



Manchester United has changed the way in which fans will gain access to their tickets for the home leg of the European League semi-final against Athletic Club on 8 May, in a movement that could cause problems for supporters coming to Old Trafford.

Sun

Manchester City is ready to hijack Rivals Manchester United in the race for Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

Christopher Nunku knows that his time is in Chelsea and plays a waiting game with the club to find a possible outlet this summer.

Wayne Rooney is the fault of Plymouth Argyle's relegation dog fight – according to his successor.

Daily mirror

Manchester United continues with a £ 40 million deal to sign Victor Osimhen this summer.

Ruben Amorim has given Manchester United the green light to sell six players to finance the big overhaul needed in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool will have to pay Benfica an extra £ 4.3 million if Darwin Nunez is starting a new Premier League match this season, is claimed.

Manchester City has received a windfall of £ 5.17 million thanks to a 'fantastic' schedule of UEFA.

The guardian

Manchester United urges Matheus Cunha van Wolves, but may have to raise the money to activate his release clause of £ 62.5 million by selling Marcus Rashford or other players.

We look at Cunha's best goals and help this season in the Premier League



Athletics

Sir Ben Ainslie is smart of a public sports separation by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the British billionaire and co-owner of Manchester United.

A group of Arsenal supporters has protested against the 'Visit Rwanda' sponsorship of the club and called for the deal that was terminated before next season.

Emma Raducanu has brought former British no. 1 Mark Petchey to her coaching team for at least the Madrid Open.

Simone Biles remains undecided whether her glittering, medal -filled Olympic career in 2028 will have a final chapter in Los Angeles.

Time

Aston Villa is in pole position to beat Arsenal and Manchester City for the signature of the teenager midfielder Sverre Halseth Nypan.

Jack Draper believes that Jannik Sinner does not “deserve any hatred” when the World No1 returns from a doping ban next month.

Evening stand

Fulham plans to wait until the season ended to complete the futures of players whose contracts end this summer.

Scottish sun

St Mirren Chief Jim Gillespie has told how he has agreed on major money offers from England since the rejecting of Rangers.

A Celtic fan who threw a vape at Rangers captain James Tavernier was ordered to do an unpaid work for 180 hours.

Daily record

The appointment of a new sports director at Rangers is imminent.

Fenerbahce Face coughs with a striking £ 25 million tax if they are linked at the end of the season at the end of the season Jose Mourinho, according to several Bombshell reports in Turkey.