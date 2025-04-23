



Content thanks to NFHCA Manahawkin, NJ – While the whistle blows and the game starts, one figure is not having to hand over in the middle of all this for almost five decades: Linda Pesotski. In 2025, Linda is celebrating a monumental milestone – her 50th year as a field hockey referee. While many in sport know her as a devoted referee, who are lucky to work with her, play under her or to be guided by her, Linda know so much more – a fearless leader, a moral compass and a beloved friend. I am known that Linda has been as a civil servant since I played in high school and the university, Rebecca Maciejewski, Honsdale High School Head Coach, but which I am most proud of is to call her my friend during my 21 -year coaching. She is timeless, fearless, modest and a staple in our hometown League in Pennsylvania. Lindas CV is just as extensive as its influence. Shes worked matches of the Junior High Level all the way up through play -offs in high school and collegial competitions. Shes is not only an American field hockey level II outdoor referee, but has also been a member of the US hockey in the US since 1999. Shes has been for 27 years as the adaptator of civil servants for the Wyoming Valley Conferences Indoor Tournament, so that the game runs the course of the game and accompanies countless younger officials. But beyond the certifications, titles and tournaments, Linda embodies the Soul of Sport. She is a sunbeam that loves the sport, said Maciejewski. Even in the contemporary climate of official deficits and with pressure -filled sidelines, Linda continues to appear with integrity and joy. She is small – but powerful – and she stands in all the ways that matter for a long time. Official, as many know, a less taken path – is under -represented, often undervalued and increasingly understaffed. That makes LINDAS for 50 years of relentless service all the more inspiring. Without civil servants there is no chance for sports, Maciejewski explained. Thinking of all the occasion Linda has offered athletes in our field in the last five decades – it is absolutely amazing. Lindas philosophy is simple but in -depth: do something good and do it with grace. She believes to do well. She stands up for what is good. And she does it all with sportiness, grit and usually a well -timed joke, Maciejewski added. If you need her, she is there. Nothing is too difficult – Shell find a way to work through it. It is rare to find someone who not only performs games, but really celebrates the success of the teams and communities involved. She officially, but she welcomes too. She supports. She pushes us to be better. The field hockey world is rooted in people like Linda – and it continues to grow because of people like them. There is honesty, friendship and fierce commitment here for up to 50 years. Here is the referee Linda Pesotski.

