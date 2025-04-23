



ITTF expands his congratulations to the legendary table tennis player Wang LiQin on his appointment as new president of the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA). The announcement was made today during the second meeting of the representative of the 10th CTTA members in Beijing. Wang LiQin was chosen to follow Liu Guoliang, who resigned from the position after making important contributions to Chinese table tennis. The CTTA leadership now comprises Olympic champion Ma Long, and director of Table Tennis and Badminton Management Center of the State Sports General Administration GAO Yuanyi as vice presidents, which completes the re -perception of the Leadership Team of the Association. Qin Zhijian, Gao Yaxiang and Zhang Lei remain vice president, while he remains Xiao Secretary General. Wang LiQin, born in Shanghai in 1978, is generally considered one of the largest table tennis players of his generation. His illustrious play career includes several Olympic and world championships. He also kept the world number one ranking for 25 consecutive months from 2000 to 2002. Liu Guoliang, who has served CTTA President since December 2018, decided to resign to a smooth transition and continuity in preparation for the upcoming Olympic Games in Los Angeles 2028. His performance is, among other things, the first Chinese male player to win a career Grand Slam, winning Olympic gold medals in both singles and Doubles at the Olympic Games in Atlanta in 1996, and later the Chinese national team leads to unprecedented success as a head coach. Liu Guoliang will continue his considerable involvement in the international table tennis administration. He is currently the chairman of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Board, a position he has held since October 2022. ITTF President Petra Srling noticed, Wang Liqin's remarkable performance and a deep understanding of the sport make him an excellent choice to lead one of the world's most successful table tennis associations. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration. She added that we are grateful for Liu Guoliangs Visionary Leadership, which played an important role in growing sport and expanding its globalreach. The ITTF is looking forward to working closely with Wang LiQin and the new CTTA leadership team to further promote table tennis worldwide while maintaining the strong partnership between the two organizations.

