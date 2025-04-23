Sports
What Lane Kiffin, Jaxson Dart did after Ole Miss Loss to Florida
Ole Miss Football Coach Lane Kiffin speaks on Meet The Rebels Day
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin discussed the program and took questions from Fans on Meet The Rebels Day in Oxford on 12 April.
- Lane Kiffin says that the season of Ole Miss' 2024 is like navigating phases of sorrow.
- Jaxson Dart came to Lane Kiffin's house to watch second-time games after Ole Miss Lost in November. What else was there to do than to watch at that time?
- Ole Miss narrowly missed College Football Playoff. Lane Kiffin says that the play -off system 'does not have good'. He is in favor of a bracket of 16 teams without automatic bids.
Jaxson Dart Had one question for coach Lane Kiffin after the loss of Mississippis Florida Last November.
Can I come by?
Of course Kiffin told his quarterback.
Kiffin and Dart sat on the couch and watched football.
What else can they do?
Hours earlier missed Mississippi in the swamp, a result that influenced the play -off of the Rebels' College Football Hopes. That night, Kiffin and Dart saw more sec playing opportunities losing. Texas A&M lost in the extension in Auburn, and Alabama was trounded in Oklahoma.
He and I just sit on the couch, watch the night matches, watch other people on the road on the SEC Days, Kiffin told me, but he was just like, man, I just have the feeling that I just abandoned everyone in Oxford, like every person.
Kiffin felt in the same way. The Ole Miss Coach told me a few weeks ago that he was not complete last season. He compared the process with navigating the stages of grief something he experienced after his father, Monte, died in July.
Ole Miss went in Blende Hype last season aimed at the possibility of the first bid of the programs of the first college football. Kiffin had put together a talented schedule, complete with a star quarterback in Dart, and Ole Miss finally had a defense to match the attack.
< util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/>
The Playoff ambitions of rebels clamped by a thread after the chaos of November 23, which started with their loss in Florida. Eventually the selection committee chose Indiana and SMU instead of a SEC team with three releases such as Kiffins Rebels or Alabama.
You may think that you are over it, and you about it in certain areas or parts of it, Kiffin said about last season, but then there is a negotiation phase. I think I still do that sometimes.
It was really a good team, it's just, we played three one-score matches and they all lost.
The rebels could not protect the leads of the fourth quarter in losses Kentucky and LSU. The Wildcats and Tigers each converted the fourth downs during their meetings, and Kentucky scored the winning touchdown after repairing his own mess.
The margin to be a playoff team versus lasting fear came so close.
Although Florida delivered the last blow to the RSUM of the rebels, the losses of Kentucky and LSU remain bitter pills for Kiffin.
The first two (losses), I struggle with more, because you are ahead, Kiffin said, adding that his team played flat against Florida and failed to overcome an injury in the first half of the star recipient Tre Harris.
Dart is expected to be a selection of the first round on Thursday in the 2025 NFL Draft After three seasons starting for Ole Miss. His former back -up, Austin Simmons, is in line to become the starter for a rebel team that is arranged in the top 25 of the preseason, but have to configure again after the departure of various prominent players.
Lane Kiffin: Playoff System 'is not good'
Two weeks before he lost to Florida, the Rebels Georgia hit. If the Playoff Committee had opted for a three-Loss team with selection framework victories, Ole Miss would have been an excellent choice.
Kiffin broadcasted complaints after the selections of the committees of Indiana and SMU, teams with inferior strength of planning statistics compared to Ole Miss.
The rebels routes of Georgia and South Carolina overshadowed every triumph of Indiana or Smu. 11-Win Indiana and ACC Runner-Up Smu, however, avoided ugly losses related to Ole Miss Home Loss to Kentucky. Ole Miss was the only power four opponent Kentucky Beat.
The committee was confronted with a decision about what it appreciated the most: the power of schedule and selection framework victories or general record and avoidance of a bad loss? Kiffin believes that the committee has shown his hand: Record is by far the number 1 part, he said.
The system is not doing well, Kiffin said. I don't think someone, after watching the games, would say that those are the best 12 teams in America. In my opinion that is what it should be: you should get the best teams.
Penn State crushed Smu, the last team of the committees, in the first round. Ole Miss routed Duke with shorthand in a bowl game to end 10-3.
Of the three CFP qualifications of the SEC, only Texas won a play -off game. SEC teams combined for a 2-3 playoff record. The 2024 season will not be remembered as a banner year for the conference.
I enforce that Ole Miss or Byu with two loss The Cougars defeated SMU on the road during the regular season would have been a better play -off choice than the Mustangs, but that the Smu committee chose because it did not want to punish a team for losing its conference championships.
It does not matter that CFP rules do not mention specific protection for second place in the conference.
Lane Kiffin reveals preferred format for the play -off of the Football Institute
The Play -off will stay with 12 teams this season. The field could expand as soon as the 2026 season.
Kiffin is in favor of a bracket of 16 teams without Byes and no automatic bids. Such a field would have recorded Alabama, Miami, Ole Miss and South Carolina as the extra four qualifications last season.
Sixteen teams, you would get more people enthusiastic about it, more people in the game, Kiffin said, and less (chance) for mistakes by the committee.
Forget (automatic bids). Find the best teams. Let a well -trained committee find out with analyzes.
Blake ToppmeyerIs the National College Football columnist of the USA Today Network. E -mail him on[email protected]and follow him on x@Btoppmeyer.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/ncaaf/2025/04/23/lane-kiffin-college-football-playoff-jaxson-dart-ole-miss/83194746007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The voter confronts the representative. Nancy Mace store
- New German government to decide on the Eurofighter sale in Turkey: those responsible
- Johnson forced to accept that the laws have been breaking down to Downing Street during Lockdown
- Jokowi has become sent from Prabowo to attend the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican
- 'No cricket with Pakistan': Shreevats Goswami's plea for BCCI after pahalgam attack
- Pahalgam terrorist attack: Industry Treaty with Pakistan has put on hold
- Trump ready to end the trade war with China? He says the prices will fall but …
- Optimistic Trump on a massive price cut for Beijing
- Celebrate World Table Tennis Day
- Trump America “Authoritarian Breakhthrough” | Rutger Bregman | Fourcast
- Today's earthquake: 6.2 tremors shaking Istanbul, buildings were evacuated
- Patriot Nusantara Youth Report 4 Jokowi Allegations Diploma