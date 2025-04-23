What Lane Kiffin, Jaxson Dart did after Ole Miss Loss to Florida

Ole Miss Football Coach Lane Kiffin speaks on Meet The Rebels Day Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin discussed the program and took questions from Fans on Meet The Rebels Day in Oxford on 12 April.

Lane Kiffin says that the season of Ole Miss' 2024 is like navigating phases of sorrow.

Jaxson Dart came to Lane Kiffin's house to watch second-time games after Ole Miss Lost in November. What else was there to do than to watch at that time?

Ole Miss narrowly missed College Football Playoff. Lane Kiffin says that the play -off system 'does not have good'. He is in favor of a bracket of 16 teams without automatic bids.

Jaxson Dart Had one question for coach Lane Kiffin after the loss of Mississippis Florida Last November.

Can I come by?

Of course Kiffin told his quarterback.

Kiffin and Dart sat on the couch and watched football.

What else can they do?

Hours earlier missed Mississippi in the swamp, a result that influenced the play -off of the Rebels' College Football Hopes. That night, Kiffin and Dart saw more sec playing opportunities losing. Texas A&M lost in the extension in Auburn, and Alabama was trounded in Oklahoma.

He and I just sit on the couch, watch the night matches, watch other people on the road on the SEC Days, Kiffin told me, but he was just like, man, I just have the feeling that I just abandoned everyone in Oxford, like every person.

Kiffin felt in the same way. The Ole Miss Coach told me a few weeks ago that he was not complete last season. He compared the process with navigating the stages of grief something he experienced after his father, Monte, died in July.

Ole Miss went in Blende Hype last season aimed at the possibility of the first bid of the programs of the first college football. Kiffin had put together a talented schedule, complete with a star quarterback in Dart, and Ole Miss finally had a defense to match the attack.

The Playoff ambitions of rebels clamped by a thread after the chaos of November 23, which started with their loss in Florida. Eventually the selection committee chose Indiana and SMU instead of a SEC team with three releases such as Kiffins Rebels or Alabama.

You may think that you are over it, and you about it in certain areas or parts of it, Kiffin said about last season, but then there is a negotiation phase. I think I still do that sometimes.

It was really a good team, it's just, we played three one-score matches and they all lost.

The rebels could not protect the leads of the fourth quarter in losses Kentucky and LSU. The Wildcats and Tigers each converted the fourth downs during their meetings, and Kentucky scored the winning touchdown after repairing his own mess.

The margin to be a playoff team versus lasting fear came so close.

Although Florida delivered the last blow to the RSUM of the rebels, the losses of Kentucky and LSU remain bitter pills for Kiffin.

The first two (losses), I struggle with more, because you are ahead, Kiffin said, adding that his team played flat against Florida and failed to overcome an injury in the first half of the star recipient Tre Harris.

Dart is expected to be a selection of the first round on Thursday in the 2025 NFL Draft After three seasons starting for Ole Miss. His former back -up, Austin Simmons, is in line to become the starter for a rebel team that is arranged in the top 25 of the preseason, but have to configure again after the departure of various prominent players.

Lane Kiffin: Playoff System 'is not good'

Two weeks before he lost to Florida, the Rebels Georgia hit. If the Playoff Committee had opted for a three-Loss team with selection framework victories, Ole Miss would have been an excellent choice.

Kiffin broadcasted complaints after the selections of the committees of Indiana and SMU, teams with inferior strength of planning statistics compared to Ole Miss.

The rebels routes of Georgia and South Carolina overshadowed every triumph of Indiana or Smu. 11-Win Indiana and ACC Runner-Up Smu, however, avoided ugly losses related to Ole Miss Home Loss to Kentucky. Ole Miss was the only power four opponent Kentucky Beat.

The committee was confronted with a decision about what it appreciated the most: the power of schedule and selection framework victories or general record and avoidance of a bad loss? Kiffin believes that the committee has shown his hand: Record is by far the number 1 part, he said.

The system is not doing well, Kiffin said. I don't think someone, after watching the games, would say that those are the best 12 teams in America. In my opinion that is what it should be: you should get the best teams.

Penn State crushed Smu, the last team of the committees, in the first round. Ole Miss routed Duke with shorthand in a bowl game to end 10-3.

Of the three CFP qualifications of the SEC, only Texas won a play -off game. SEC teams combined for a 2-3 playoff record. The 2024 season will not be remembered as a banner year for the conference.

I enforce that Ole Miss or Byu with two loss The Cougars defeated SMU on the road during the regular season would have been a better play -off choice than the Mustangs, but that the Smu committee chose because it did not want to punish a team for losing its conference championships.

It does not matter that CFP rules do not mention specific protection for second place in the conference.

Lane Kiffin reveals preferred format for the play -off of the Football Institute

The Play -off will stay with 12 teams this season. The field could expand as soon as the 2026 season.

Kiffin is in favor of a bracket of 16 teams without Byes and no automatic bids. Such a field would have recorded Alabama, Miami, Ole Miss and South Carolina as the extra four qualifications last season.

Sixteen teams, you would get more people enthusiastic about it, more people in the game, Kiffin said, and less (chance) for mistakes by the committee.

Forget (automatic bids). Find the best teams. Let a well -trained committee find out with analyzes.

Blake ToppmeyerIs the National College Football columnist of the USA Today Network. E -mail him on[email protected]and follow him on x@Btoppmeyer.